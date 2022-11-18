LAS VEGAS (AP) — Armaan Franklin scored a career-high 26 points, and No. 16 Virginia used a big second-half run to knock off No. 5 Baylor 86-79 on Friday night in the team's first game since three Cavaliers football players were killed in a campus shooting.
Virginia's players wore sweatshirts during warmups that honored the victims from Sunday's shooting, which led to the cancellation of the Cavaliers' scheduled home game a day later. A former Virginia football player has been charged with murder in the slayings of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D'Sean Perry.
The Cavaliers (3-0) will play No. 19 Illinois in Sunday's championship of the Continental Tire Main Event. Baylor (3-1) faces No. 8 UCLA in the consolation game.
Virginia went on a 21-2 run in the second half and twice went ahead by 22 points.
"That (big run) gave us a distance, and we certainly needed that the way they came back," Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. "We couldn't stop them at the end, which was the disappointing part."
Franklin scored 10 points during that burst, and he finished 7 of 12 from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range.
"I know I have teammates who are in position of getting me the ball, and the same for them," Franklin said. "I know they can create for themselves. It was just taking open shots and being ready to shoot."
Keyonte George scored 20 points for Baylor and LJ Cryer had 19.
Trailing 62-40 midway through the second half, Baylor responded with an 8-0 run. The Bears used a full-court press and kept chipping away, twice getting as close as six points, but Virginia held on.
"We've got to do a better job of getting easy buckets," Baylor coach Scott Drew said. "Normally, we get them off of our defensive transition, and we didn't get any stops for 10 minutes."
Kadin Shedrick added 17 points for the Cavaliers, Ben Vander Plas had 14 and Reece Beekman scored 10.
NO. 7 DUKE 97, DELAWARE 58
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Filipowski scored 18 points as Duke raced past Delaware.
Filipowski made 7 of 13 shots and had eight rebounds for the Blue Devils (3-1). Tyrese Proctor added 13 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double.
Jyare Davis led the Blue Hens (1-2) with 11 points. Cavan Reilly and Jameer Nelson Jr. each had 10 points.
NO. 12 INDIANA 81, XAVIER 79
CINCINNATI (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 30 points, Xavier Johnson had 23, and Indiana survived Xavier's late rally.
The Hoosiers (3-0) led 78-70 with 2:25 left, but Xavier rallied within a point in the final minute. Adam Kunkel missed a potential go-ahead layup with 2 seconds left.
The Musketeers (3-1) got a boost from the return of Colby Jones, who missed one game and was limited in practice this week with a right ankle injury. He had 13 points and six assists.
Zach Freemantle and Souley Boum scored 15 points apiece to lead Xavier.
NO. 13 AUBURN 72, TEXAS SOUTHERN 56
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — K.D. Johnson scored 16 points, Jaylin Williams and Chris Moore both had 14, and Auburn beat Texas Southern.
Texas Southern (1-5) led early in the second half before Auburn (4-0) responded with a 15-2 run.
Joirdon Karl Nicholas scored 13 points to lead Texas Southern, which was coming off a win over Arizona State.
NO. 18 ALABAMA 104, JACKSONVILLE STATE 62
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Freshman Brandon Miller had 28 points and eight rebounds to lead Alabama past Jacksonville State.
Miller shot 9 for 12 from the floor and made seven of his nine 3-point attempts while playing just 25 minutes.
Alabama (4-0) also got 18 points each from Mark Sears and Nimari Burnett.
Amanze Ngumezi and Juwan Perdue scored 13 points apiece for Jacksonville State (1-2).
COLORADO 103, NO. 24 TEXAS A&M 75
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — KJ Simpson had career highs of 30 points and six steals as Colorado beat Texas A&M at the Myrtle Beach Invitational.
It was the second ranked opponent Colorado (3-2) has beaten in a five-day span. The Buffaloes topped then-No. 11 Tennessee 78-66 on Sunday.
Simpson made 11 of 17 shots, including four 3-pointers, and grabbed seven rebounds.
Hayden Hefner scored 13 points for Texas A&M (2-2). Solomon Washington and Julius Marble each added 12 points.
NO. 25 UCONN 86, UNC-WILMINGTON 50
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Adama Sanogo scored 24 points to lead UConn past UNC-Wilmington.
Jordan Hawkins returned from concussion protocol to score a career-high 20 points for the Huskies (4-0). Hawkins, a sophomore, was 5 of 8 on 3-pointers.
The Seahawks (1-3) were led by Shykeim Phillips and Jamarii Thomas, who each had 16 points.
