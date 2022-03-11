TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Au'Diese Toney, JD Notae and their Arkansas teammates watched LSU's interviews over and over again Thursday, taking note every time the Tigers insisted they wanted and were looking forward to playing the Razorbacks for a third time this season.
It was all the motivation Arkansas needed.
"Like, they want to play us?" Notae quipped.
Fueled by the perceived slight, the 15th-ranked Razorbacks delivered their most- lopsided victory in three games against LSU, a 79-67 victory that sent Arkansas to the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
Toney led the way with 22 points and 10 rebounds in his return from an bruised foot, his final basket a dunk in the waning seconds that flared tempers.
"(There) still was time on the clock, so I just played until the buzzer went off," Toney said.
Coaches Eric Musselman and Will Wade were already nearing the handshake line when Toney emphatically dunked at a time when most winning teams would have held the ball and let the clock run out. Notae then stole LSU's lackadaisical inbound pass and missed a layup just after the buzzer sounded. Notae finished with 19 points.
The plays seemed to infuriate Wade, who threw up both hands and exchanged words with Musselman and then the officials.
"You can't let it bother us when they whip our ass three times," Wade said. "It is what it is. We should have (stopped it). Look, that stuff, I don't let that stuff bother me."
Chris Lykes chipped in 18 points as the fourth-seeded Razorbacks (25-7) won for the 15th time in their last 17 games and advanced to face red-hot Texas A&M in the first of two semifinal games Saturday.
No one would be surprised to see Arkansas make the tournament final for the first time since 2017. The Hogs have the talent, depth and balance to beat any opponent on any day. The fifth-seeded Tigers (22-11) know that as well anyone, going 0-3 against the Razorbacks in the last two months.
The Hogs had one more reason to get up for this one: LSU knocked them out of the SEC tourney a year ago in Nashville, Tennessee.
"Just remembering that last play when I turned it over last year, that just stuck with me, too," Notae said. "Just wanted to beat them every single time we play them."
This one was close early — until Arkansas used a 19-0 run that spanned halftime and turned a tight game in a lopsided lead.
The Razorbacks scored the final six points of the first half, all by 5-foot-7 guard Lykes, and opened the final 20 minutes with a 13-0 spurt that was the difference in the game. Lykes made three free throws, including two because LSU's Wade was called for a technical foul, and then hit a pull-up jumper at the buzzer to give Arkansas a little breathing room headed into the locker room.
Arkansas was even better after the break. Trey Wade's dunk got the big run started, but it was fueled on the other end. Defensive stalwart Jaylin Williams had two blocks, and the Hogs forced a shot-clock violation. Arkansas also scored off an offensive rebound.
The Tigers missed their first five shots and couldn't stop the run despite Wade calling two timeouts. The Razorbacks led 42-26 with a little more than 16 minutes to play and never let up down the stretch.
LSU cut the lead to single digits twice in the closing minutes, but the Hogs answered both times with Lykes — once with a 3 and in the paint on the ensuing possession.
"Electric," Notae said. "He was just being Chris Lykes out there, honestly. Just speed, being aggressive. Just killer mindset, and we needed that.
Williams finished with six points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for the Razorbacks.
Darius Days led the Tigers with 14 points and 10 boards. Tari Eason, the league's sixth man of the year, had 15 points.
"They played harder than us majority of the game," Days said.
TEXAS A&M 67, NO. 4 AUBURN 62
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tyrece Radford scored 19 points and Quenton Jackson made five throws in the final minute as Texas A&M beat Auburn in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, a loss that could wind up costing the Tigers a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Jackson also had a dunk and a key block late, finishing with 17 points to help Texas A&M (22-11) follow up an 83-80 overtime victory over Florida with another strong outing that enhanced the surging Aggies' chances of landing at least an at-large berth in the NCAA field.
Jabari Smith led Auburn (27-5) with 17 points. Walker Kessler had 16 points, while Wendell Green Jr. made four long 3-pointers to fuel a late comeback that fell short when Jackson delivered a dunk coming out of a timeout and went 5 of 6 from the foul line down the stretch.
Auburn, ranked No. 1 much of the winter and the SEC regular-season champion, fell to 3-3 over its last six games.
Texas A&M won its sixth straight and seventh of eight since a midseason tailspin.
NO. 6 KANSAS 75, TCU 62
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ochai Agbaji scored 22 points, two of them coming on a jaw-dropping ally-oop dunk midway through the second half, and Kansas cruised over TCU and into the Big 12 Tournament title game.
Mitch Lightfoot added 15 points while playing extended minutes in place of injured big man David McCormack, and Remy Martin finished with 10 as the top-seeded Jayhawks advanced to play Texas Tech or Oklahoma on Saturday night.
The Jayhawks (27-6) will be going for their 16th conference tournament title and 12th in the Big 12 era.
Chuck O'Bannon had 15 points to lead TCU (20-12). Mike Miles shook off a shooting slump to add 14.
NO. 7 DUKE 80, MIAMI 76
NEW YORK (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 18 points and 11 rebounds and Duke held off Miami with free throws in the final minute as the Blue Devils — and retiring coach Mike Krzyzewski — advanced to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship.
Top-seeded Duke (28-5) will face the winner of the second semifinal between third-seeded North Carolina and seventh-seeded Virginia Tech on Saturday night.
AJ Griffin scored 21 points, including three free throws in the final 20 seconds to seal Coach K's 22nd appearance in the ACC title game. Krzyzewski has won a conference-record 15 ACC championships.
Kameron McGusty scored 24 points to lead the Hurricanes (23-10), who beat the Blue Devils on the road earlier this season and appear to be in solid shape for an NCAA Tournament bid.
NO. 9 TENNESSEE 72, MISSISSIPPI STATE 59
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Josiah-Jordan James led five players in double figures 16 points and scored 14 of them during a six-minute stretch in which Tennessee pulled away for the win over Mississippi State in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament.
The Volunteers (24-7) won for the 10th time in 11 games to advance to Saturday's semifinals against either No. 5 Kentucky or Vanderbilt. Kennedy Chandler had 11 points despite missing time in the first and second half after suffering what appeared to be a right foot or ankle injury.
Shakeel Moore led Mississippi State (18-15) with 15 points. Tolu Smith had 14 and Iverson Molina, the SEC's third-leading scorer, finished with 10 on 3 of 9 shooting.
CREIGHTON 85, NO. 11 PROVIDENCE 58
NEW YORK (AP) — Arthur Kaluma scored 17 points and keyed an overwhelming blitz that sent Creighton to a stunning rout of Providence and into the Big East championship game.
Alex O'Connell had 18 points and Ryan Kalkbrenner added 15 points and nine rebounds as the fourth-seeded Bluejays (22-10), who reached their fourth conference final since joining the league before the 2013-14 season.
Trey Alexander scored all 15 of his points after halftime for Creighton, which has all but wrapped up an NCAA Tournament bid by winning nine of 11 down the stretch. The Bluejays will play eighth-ranked Villanova or 20th-ranked UConn for the crown.
Al Durham had 21 points on a miserable night for the top-seeded Friars (25-5), who won their first regular-season conference championship after 43 years in the Big East as a charter member. It was the most lopsided defeat for a No. 1 seed in Big East Tournament history.
MICHIGAN STATE 69, NO. 12 WISCONSIN 63
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Bingham Jr. matched his career high with 19 points and Tyson Walker scored nine of his 11 points in the final minute and a half to send seventh-seeded Michigan State past Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.
The Spartans (22-11) lost five of their last seven regular-season games but have reached the conference tourney semifinals by winning two straight in Indianapolis.
Brad Davison led the Badgers (24-7) with 23 points. Big Ten player of the year Johnny Davis played through an ankle injury but wasn't himself. He missed his first eight shots, went 3 of 19 from the field with no 3-pointers and finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
INDIANA 65, NO. 16 ILLINOIS 63
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 21 points, including three free throws in the closing seconds, and Indiana beat top-seeded Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.
Jackson-Davis knocked down two free throws with 26.1 seconds left to put the Hoosiers ahead 64-63. The Illini had two possessions with a chance to take the lead, but Trent Frazier threw a bad pass and Andre Curbelo missed a layup.
Jackson-Davis then made the first of two free throws with 1.7 seconds to go. He missed the second, and time expired as players scrambled for the rebound.
Ninth-seeded Indiana (20-12) beat the defending tourney champ to reach the Big Ten semifinals for the first time since 2013.
Kofi Cockburn had 23 points and 10 rebounds for Illinois (22-9). Coleman Hawkins had 18 points and made four 3-pointers for the Fighting Ilini, who had a three-game winning streak snapped.
NO. 18 HOUSTON 69, CINCINNATI 56
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Fabian White Jr. had 18 points with eight rebounds and Houston overcame a 10-point deficit in the second half to beat Cincinnati in an American Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinal.
White had two jumpers and fellow first-team All-AAC forward Josh Carlton also added two baskets in a 12-0 run for the Cougars (27-5) that put them ahead to stay.
Jamal Shead had 15 points and seven assists for the Cougars, and Kyler Edwards had 12 points.
Jeremiah Davenport and John Newman III had 13 points each for Cincinnati (18-15).
NO. 24 IOWA 84, RUTGERS 74
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Keegan Murray had 26 points and eight rebounds to lead Iowa past Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.
Jordan Bohannon and Tony Perkins each scored 16 points for the fifth-seeded Hawkeyes (24-9). Kris Murray added nine points and five rebounds.
Geo Baker led fourth-seeded Rutgers (18-13) with 23 points. Clifford Omoruyi had 17 points, and Ron Harper Jr. and Paul Mulchay each scored 13. The Hawkeyes led by as many as 18 points midway through the second half.
