HOUSTON (AP) — Taze Moore had 14 points and seven rebounds, Fabian White Jr. added 12 points, and No. 14 Houston snapped a two-game losing streak with a 70-52 win over Central Florida on Thursday night.
Jamal Shead chipped in 12 points and eight assists, and Kyler Edwards finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Cougars (21-4, 10-2 American Athletic Conference). Houston shot 44% but struggled from behind the arc, going 7 of 23.
The Cougars outrebounded UCF, 47-38, and held a 36-14 advantage in points in the paint.
Darius Johnson and Dre Fuller Jr. each scored 12 points to lead UCF (15-9, 7-7). The Knights shot 28% and made 8 of 26 3-point attempts.
UCF cut the lead to one, 45-44, on a 3-pointer by Darius Perry with 12 minutes remaining to cap an 8-0 spurt, but Houston answered with an 11-0 run to build a 56-44 lead on consecutive 3-pointers by Ramon Walker Jr. with nine minutes left.
Houston jumped out to a 17-5 lead, capping off a 13-0 run with a layup by J'Wan Roberts with 11 minutes remaining in the first half, but the Knights responded with a 10-0 run to cut the lead to two on dunk by C.J. Walker with 5:47 left in the first half.
The Cougars led 31-25 at the half.
NO. 3 ARIZONA 83, OREGON STATE 59
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Azuolas Tubelis scored 22 points, Bennedict Mathurin added 20 and Arizona pulled away in the second half to beat Oregon State.
The Wildcats (23-2, 13-1 Pac-12) have won seven straight and maintained a two-game advantage in the conference. Christian Koloko added 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting and had nine rebounds.
Ramon Silva and Jarod Lucas led Oregon State with 13 points each.
Oregon State (3-21, 1-13) has lost 11 straight, going winless since beating Utah on Dec. 30. The Beavers have had a tough time with injuries this season and had just seven scholarship players available on Thursday.
NO. 21 MURRAY STATE 91, AUSTIN PEAY 56
MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — KJ Williams had 25 points and seven rebound and Murray State beat Austin Peay for its 15th straight victory/
Tevin Brown scored 13 points and DJ Burns, Justice Hill and DaQuan Smith each had 11 for the Racers (25-2, 15-0 Ohio Valley).
Elijah Hutchins-Everett had 12 points for Austin Peay (10-15, 6-9).
