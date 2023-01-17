MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State coach Jerome Tang grabbed a microphone and stood amid a sea of purple, moments after delirious fans had flooded the floor to celebrate the No. 13 Wildcats' 83-82 overtime win over second-ranked Kansas on Tuesday night.
"You have one court-storming," the Wildcats' first-year coach told them over the din. "After this, we expect to win."
Expectations are sure to soar in the Little Apple now.
After blowing a 14-point first-half lead, the Wildcats responded to every haymaker Kansas threw down the stretch. And when their game went to overtime, and players kept fouling out, Keyontae Johnson delivered for Kansas State, throwing down a go-ahead alley-oop dunk with 25 seconds left that ultimately proved to be the difference.
"In order to elevate," Johnson said later, "we have to beat teams like Kansas."
Johnson and Desi Sills finished with 24 points apiece, and Nae'Qwan Tomlin had 15 points and 10 boards, as the Wildcats (16-2, 5-1 Big 12) bounced back from a blowout loss to TCU by beating the Jayhawks for the first time since Feb 5, 2019.
Jalen Wilson tried to take over in overtime for Kansas, converting a three-point play, knocking down a 3-pointer and making a pair of free throws for an 82-80 lead with just over a minute to go. But after Johnson made a free throw at the other end, Wilson missed a deep 3-pointer as the shot-clock expired to give the Wildcats another chance.
After a timeout, Markquis Nowell threw the lob that Johnson slammed down for an 83-82 advantage.
Kansas (16-2, 5-1) also called a timeout to set up its own finishing play, but normally sure-handed Dajuan Harris Jr. lost the ball in traffic, and the Jayhawks never got a chance to put up a potentially winning shot.
"If you told me we'd have the ball with a chance to win twice, that's something I'd probably sell out for," Kansas coach Bill Self said. "That last possession is one possession I probably wish we could take back."
Wilson played all 45 minutes and finished with a career-high 38 points for the Jayhawks. KJ Adams had 17 points and Gradey Dick had 16, though both of the key players were riding the bench at the finish after fouling out.
Both teams had chances to win in the final 30 seconds of regulation.
Kansas had possession first with 23 seconds to go and the game tied at 72, only to watch Harris lose control near the midcourt line — much like he did at the finish to overtime. The Wildcats grabbed the loose ball and pitched it ahead to Johnson, but the star forward missed a wild shot at the rim just before the buzzer sounded.
Johnson wouldn't miss when he got another winning chance in overtime.
It was the most anticipated Sunflower Showdown in years, drawing a capacity crowd that snaked around Bramlage Coliseum hours before tipoff as it waited to get in. and it was the less-regarded Wildcats rather than the defending national champions that demonstrated early poise and precision.
Kansas State made its first five 3-pointers and shot 52% from the field in the first half. It stuffed Wilson, the Big 12's top scorer, three times before he made a basket. And at one point, the Wildcats led by as many as 14 points.
"They were shooting lights-out," Adams said.
Yet there's a reason the Jayhawks entered the night 29-5 in Bramlage Coliseum.
They always seem to deal with the pressure there.
Wilson finally got on track, scoring 12 in the first half, and Adams found success with floaters in the lane, pouring in 15 by the break. The Jayhawks eventually closed down the perimeter, forcing Kansas State to unsuccessfully drive to the basket, and they slowly trimmed away at their deficit, closing within 44-39 by halftime.
Despite foul trouble, the Jayhawks eventually made it all the way back, taking their first lead since the opening minutes at 59-57 with just under 8 minutes to go. But neither team was willing to give up down the stretch.
That's why 40 minutes wasn't enough to decide it.
"The great thing about basketball is we'll have another game in two days, three days. We can't dwell on this," Wilson said quietly. "We have another good team coming up and we'll see them again. That's the beauty of the Big 12."
NO. 1 HOUSTON 80, TULANE 60
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Marcus Sasser highlighted a 23-point performance with seven 3-pointers, and Houston earned its ninth straight victory.
J'Wan Roberts scored 15, Jamal Shead added 14 points and Tramon Mark had 12 for Houston (18-1, 6-0 American Athletic Conference), which led for all but a 50-second span in the first half while preventing Tulane (12-6, 5-2) from taking over the top spot in the conference.
Jaylen Forbes scored 23, Jalen Cook added 15 points and Kevin Cross had 12 for the Wave, which could not get closer than five points in the second half.
NO. 4 ALABAMA 78, VANDERBILT 66
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Freshman Brandon Miller scored 30 points as Alabama beat Vanderbilt for their seventh straight victory.
Jaden Bradley and Noah Gurley each added 12 points for Alabama (16-2, 6-0 SEC). Gurley capped the win with a dunk in the final seconds.
Vanderbilt (9-9, 2-3) now has lost three of its last four — all against ranked opponents. Tyrin Lawrence led Vanderbilt with 20 points, Jordan Wright added 15 and Ezra Manjon had 11.
NO. 12 IOWA STATE 78, NO. 7 TEXAS 67
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jaren Holmes scored 21 points and Iowa State defeated Texas.
Holmes hit seven of 13 shots, including two 3-pointers, and Gabe Kalscheur added 16 points. Caleb Grill contributed 17 and Osun Osunniyi finished with 11 points and seven rebounds for the Cyclones (14-3, 5-1 Big 12).
Texas (15-3, 4-2) was undone by a second-half scoring drought that lasted nearly 4 1/2 minutes. Christian Bishop led Texas with 12 points. The Longhorns' Tyrese Hunter scored 10 points -- all in the first half -- in his return to Ames, after transferring from Iowa State.
NO. 9 TENNESSEE 70, MISSISSIPPI STATE 59
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Zakai Zeigler had 24 points and Tennessee made 8 of 9 3-pointers in the second half as the Volunteers were able to pull away late to defeat Mississippi State.
Julian Phillips had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Tennessee (15-3, 5-1 SEC), while Josiah-Jordan James finished with 13 points.
Shakeel Moore had his best game as a collegiate player scoring a career-high 20 points for the Bulldogs (12-6, 1-5), making all eight of his free throw attempts. Tolu Smith had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
WAKE FOREST 87, NO. 19 CLEMSON 77
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Tyree Appleby scored 24 points to help Wake Forest end Clemson's perfect start in Atlantic Coast Conference play.
The Demon Deacons (14-5, 6-2 ACC) won their fourth straight game and played from in front the entire way after the game's opening minute. Cameron Hildreth added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Wake Forest, which jumped to a double-digit lead midway through the first half and had a quick start out of the break to push that margin to 15 points.
The Tigers (15-4, 7-1) got as close as six in the second half. PJ Hall had 22 points and nine rebounds to lead Clemson, while Hunter Tyson had 19 points and 14 boards.
NO. 21 BAYLOR 81, TEXAS TECH 74
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Keyonte George scored 27 points, and Baylor defeated Texas Tech.
George scored 18 points in the second half as the Bears (13-5, 3-3 Big 12) won their third in a row. LJ Cryer added 18 points, and Jalen Bridges finished with 14 for Baylor, which returned to the AP Top 25 this week.
Jaylon Tyson led Texas Tech (10-8, 0-6) with 19 points, while Pop Isaacs added 14, Fardaws Aimaq had 12 and Kevin Obanor added 10.
