LOS ANGELES (AP) — With the memory of their triple-overtime loss at Arizona State still fresh two weeks later, the UCLA Bruins weren't about to let the rematch slip away on their home court.
Jaylen Clark had 16 points and nine rebounds in his third straight start and the 12th-ranked Bruins avoided a second-half collapse to beat the Sun Devils 66-52 on Monday night for their third consecutive win.
The Bruins (20-5, 12-4 Pac-12) led by 17 in the first half before the Sun Devils began their comeback bid.
"Unless it stayed over 10, I knew it was coming," UCLA coach Mick Cronin said.
ASU (10-16, 6-10) closed to 46-45 on a basket by Marreon Jackson that capped a 24-12 surge to open the second half.
David Singleton's 3-pointer beat the shot clock, sparking a 14-2 run that kept UCLA ahead for good. The Bruins made five of seven free throws during that span.
"We really started to ramp up the defense," said Jules Bernard, who had 16 points and made all seven of his free throws. "We just really picked up our intensity."
DJ Horne, Jay Heath and Jackson scored nine points each for the Sun Devils, whose three-game winning streak ended.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Bruins.
Clark made some crowd-pleasing plays, highlighted by a steal and fast-break dunk in the final 30 seconds. His steal and fast-break layup were part of UCLA's 18-10 run to close the first half.
"I feel like for this team I'm the Energizer bunny," Clark said. "I try to be as animated as possible after making crazy plays like that just to get everybody going. I love taking the ball and going down lighting up."
Johnny Juzang returned to score 10 points after missing Saturday's game against Washington with a hip injury when he fell off a scooter. He missed his last eight shots in the Bruins' earlier triple-overtime loss to the Sun Devils and then missed his first two Monday before scoring.
The Bruins were without Tyger Campbell, who hurt his left shoulder on the first possession of Saturday's game against Washington but played the rest of the way. He participated in shootaround, but his shoulder hurt too much to play. Also sitting was Peyton Watson, who sustained a left knee injury in that same game.
Horne rallied the Sun Devils within six to start the second half. With his team trailing by 13, he scored nine of its first 11 points to close to 38-32, capped by his back-to-back 3-pointers. Heath and Luther Muhammad picked up their third fouls during the same stretch.
ASU kept up the pace on offense and the Bruins went cold on their end. The Sun Devils ran off seven points in a row, with Jamiya Neal's 3-pointer getting them to 43-39. UCLA missed six of its first eight shots in the half.
NO. 10 BAYLOR 66, OKLAHOMA STATE 64, OT
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Adam Flagler scored a career-high 29 points, and James Akinjo's pull-up jumper with 14 seconds remaining in overtime provided the winning points as Baylor defeated Oklahoma State.
Oklahoma State's Isaac Likekele missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have won it.
Matthew Mayer added 12 points for Baylor (23-5, 11-4 Big 12).
Bryce Thompson scored 15 and Moussa Cisse had 12 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks for the Cowboys (13-14, 6-9).
Oklahoma State beat Baylor 61-54 on Jan. 15 when the Bears were ranked No. 1.
NO. 22 OHIO STATE 80, INDIANA 69, OT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Malaki Branham scored 27 points and Ohio State rallied to beat Indiana in overtime.
Indiana led by four with 2:47 to go in regulation, but E.J. Liddell forced a steal with 1:11 remaining and slammed home the tying dunk with six seconds left.
The Hoosiers jumped ahead by two early in overtime, but Jamari Wheeler hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:58 left as Ohio State took the lead for good.
Branham, a freshman guard born in Columbus, finished 9 of 13 from the field and topped his season average by 16 points. Liddell had 16 points.
Xavier Johnson led Indiana with 16 points, going 10 of 10 from the free-throw line. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson added 13 apiece.
