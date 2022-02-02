LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky had to fight for everything it got against Vanderbilt, and Davion Mintz helped deal the biggest blow for the No. 5 Wildcats.
Mintz scored a season-high 21 points off the bench, hitting a 3-pointer during a pivotal 11-2 run, and Kentucky overcame nearly blowing a double-digit lead and its cool to survive Vanderbilt 77-70 on Wednesday night for its third consecutive victory.
After having it surprisingly easy on Saturday at then-No. 5 Kansas, Mintz wasn't shocked by the battle it got from Vanderbilt. Even affable forward Oscar Tshiebwe got caught in the moment, drawing two flagrant fouls among four.
"When teams come in here, they want to play hard," said Mintz, who hinted at having scratches on his arm going for a rebound. "The SEC is a competitive conference and Vanderbilt came to fight and so does every other team we play in this conference."
The Wildcats (18-4, 7-2 Southeastern Conference) twice led by 10 in the second half, but the Commodores eventually closed to 56-53 with 9:28 remaining. Keion Brooks Jr. answered with a jumper, Lance Ware made a free throw and Mintz took Sahvir Wheeler's baseline pass to make a wide-open 3 from the right corner for a 62-53 advantage with 7:23 remaining.
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (17 rebounds, 11 points) followed Scotty Pippen Jr.'s basket with three free throws before TyTy Washington Jr.'s jumper off made it 69-57. Mintz added two free throws as Kentucky earned its 11th consecutive series victory over the Commodores.
Mintz was the latest Kentucky player to score at least 20 points in a game this season.
"Davion played unbelievable today," coach John Calipari said. "Really, really good. And you know who was happy for him? TyTy (Washington). Hugged him. That's what this team has been."
Pippen had 33 points for his second 30-point outing this season against Kentucky, making 11 of 23 from the field. Jordan Wright had 14 points for the Commodores (11-10, 3-6), who sought their first win over Kentucky since 2016. Vanderbilt was coming off a season sweep of Georgia.
Mintz made 4 of 7 from deep and 6 of 11 overall. Brooks followed up his career-high 27 points at then-No. 5 Kansas by making 7 of 15 from the field and 6 of 8 free throws.
The second half was tense and chippy, with Kentucky's Tshiebwe twice whistled for flagrant-1 fouls and Vandy's Jamaine Mann called for one. Wildcats coach John Calipari drew a technical foul in the first half before Commodores counterpart Jerry Stackhouse picked up one after halftime.
"I thought our guys were battling hard, just wanted to make sure we gave ourselves a fair chance to win the game," Stackhouse said.
"We had a stretch in there that we were playing hard, and I didn't feel like our guys were getting the benefit of the doubt, so I'm going to always ride for my guys and make sure that they know I'm supporting them in their effort."
NO. 4 PURDUE 88, MINNESOTA 73
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jaden Ivey scored 21 points and Zach Edey added 14 points and 12 rebounds, leading Purdue to a win over Minnesota.
Senior guard Eric Hunter Jr. added a career-high 20 points and the Boilermakers got double-figure scoring from four players. Hunter entered averaging 4.3 points per game.
Purdue (19-3, 8-3 Big Ten) has won four straight and seven of eight.
Payton Willis scored 24 points and Jamsion Battle added 21 for Minnesota (11-8, 2-8), which lost its third in a row.
NO. 6 HOUSTON 73, TULANE 62
HOUSTON (AP) — Fabian White Jr. scored 16 of his career high-tying 21 points in the first half and Houston beat Tulane for its 11th straight victory.
White, a fifth-year graduate senior, also surpassed 1,000 points in his career at Houston (19-2, 8-0 American) and finished with eight rebounds.
Josh Carlton added 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks despite being in foul trouble throughout the game. Taze Moore had 12 points, five rebounds and six assists.
The Cougars won their 37th straight home game — the second-longest streak in the nation behind Gonzaga.
Kevin Cross had 17 points for Tulane (9-10, 6-4).
NO. 18 ILLINOIS 80, NO. 11 WISCONSIN 67
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn had 37 points and 12 rebounds to lead Illinois over Wisconsin.
Cockburn had 20 first-half points on 10-of-12 shooting, including two rim-rattling dunks. He finished 16 of 19, making his last five shots for the Illini (16-5, 9-2 Big Ten).
Jacob Grandison added 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Illinois.
Johnny Davis led Wisconsin (17-4, 8-3) with 22 points and 15 rebounds.
NO. 21 XAVIER 68, BUTLER 66
CINCINNATI (AP) — Zach Freemantle scored 23 points and Xavier overcame a miserable 3-point shooting night to beat Butler.
Xavier (16-5, 6-4 Big East) matched its season low for 3s, going just 3 for 17.
Chuck Harris and Jayden Taylor each scored 18 points for Butler (11-11, 4-7). The Bulldogs trimmed a 15-point deficit to four twice in the last minute before Taylor hit a 3 at the buzzer.
Butler fell to 0-9 against ranked opponents.
