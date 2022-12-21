UNC Asheville Arkansas Basketball

Arkansas guard Joseph Pinion (5) scores on a fast break against UNC Asheville during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

 Michael Woods

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Jalen Graham scored a season-high 16 points and No. 10 Arkansas breezed past UNC Asheville 85-51 on Wednesday night.

Graham, who hadn't played more than 11 minutes in a game this season, logged 19 minutes and shot 8 of 10 from the field as the Razorbacks (11-1) shot 53.3% overall.

