MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Kolek didn't know if he'd be healthy enough to play Monday.
He ended up delivering the biggest play of the night to give coach Shaka Smart his first signature victory at Marquette. Kolek converted a steal into a go-ahead layup with 18 seconds left and Marquette forced 26 turnovers for a 67-66 comeback victory over No. 10 Illinois.
Kolek's big play came just three nights after he hurt a muscle above his knee while colliding with two New Hampshire players on a drive into the lane.
"After that game the other night, I couldn't really straighten my leg," said Kolek, who credited director of sports medicine Brandon Yoder for getting him ready to play. "I couldn't really even walk."
Illinois (2-1) was playing without Associated Press preseason All-America center Kofi Cockburn, who was completing his three-game suspension to start the season. The NCAA handed down the penalty because the 7-footer sold apparel and memorabilia before the new name, image and likeness state legislation went into effect.
Illinois was favored by 8 1/2 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, and had a 12-point lead with under 10 and a half minutes left in the game before crumbling down the stretch.
"You're not going to win a basketball game on the road against a good basketball team turning the ball over 26 times, not really getting a good look the last five minutes because we didn't execute," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said.
Marquette (3-0) found a way to win despite going 3 of 9 from the foul line down the stretch and getting outrebounded 50-30.
Smart said he uses a theme to prepare his team for each game, and his choice Monday night was appropriate: audacity.
"Not a lot of people outside our locker room gave us much of a chance to win this game, playing against a top 10 team," Smart said. "But the guys believed and the guys stayed together."
Illinois was clinging to a 66-65 lead when Kolek stole the ball from Trent Frazier at midcourt, maintained his balance and made a layup despite getting fouled. Kolek was immediately congratulated by Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton, who was in attendance.
Kolek missed the ensuing free throw, but Kur Kuath stole the ball from Illinois guard Andre Curbelo with three seconds left to thwart any last-second shot.
"We missed a lot of free throws, missed a lot of shots that we usually make or that we work on a lot," said Marquette's Darryl Morsell, who scored a game-high 21 points. "But our theme of the week was just audacity, and I just liked how we had the audacity to stay confident and find a way to get that win today."
Justin Lewis had 17 points and Kolek added 12.
For the Illini, Frazier had 23 points, including 6 of 10 3-pointers, while Coleman Hawkins scored 13 points, Curbelo 11 and Jacob Grandison 10.
The two teams were facing off for the first time since December 1993 as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games, a series matching Big East programs against Big Ten schools.
This also marked the first time Illinois played a true road game at a site without reduced capacity since March 2020. Underwood believed the Fiserv Forum crowd made a difference.
"Huge, big factor," Underwood said. "It was good for our guys. We've got some guys in some new roles. ... It was a fantastic crowd. It's a loud building."
NO. 1 GONZAGA 84, ALCORN STATE 57
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Julian Strawther scored 18 points in Gonzaga's dominating win over Alcorn State, extending the nation's longest home-winning streak to 54 games.
Freshman Hunter Sallis added 16 points for Gonzaga (3-0), which was coming off a decisive win over then-No. 5 Texas on Saturday.
Chet Holmgren had 11 points and Drew Timme 10 for the Zags, who shot 59% to Alcorn State's 40%. Gonzaga scored 54 points in the paint.
Keondre Montgomery scored 13 points for Alcorn State (0-4), which was no match for the taller Bulldogs. Justin Thomas added 10.
Gonzaga has been ranked No. 1 for 19 consecutive weeks.
NO. 9 BAYLOR 89, NICHOLLS STATE 60
WACO, Texas (AP) —- LJ Cryer had a career-high 20 points to lead five players scoring in double figures for Baylor, which overwhelmed Nicholls State in a rare midday game.
Freshman Kendall Brown had 13 points and 10 assists for the Bears (2-0), who had 33 assists on their 37 made baskets. Jeremy Sochan, another freshman, had 14 points, while returning guards Adam Flagler and Matthew Mayer had 12 each.
Cryer finished with 7-of-9 shooting and made five of Baylor's 13 3-pointers.
Ty Gordon had 20 points for the defending Southland Conference champion Colonels (3-1). Latrell Jones had 11 points.
NO. 19 OHIO STATE 89, BOWLING GREEN 58
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Five players scored in double figures for Ohio State in its victory over Bowling Green.
The Buckeyes (3-0) started pouring it on early and never allowed the Mid-American Conference squad to get close.
E.J. Liddell and Meechie Johnson each scored 13 points. Zed Key had 12 points and nine rebounds, and Eugene Brown III had a career-high 12.
Chandler Turner led the Falcons (1-2) with 12 points, and Samari Curtis and Joe Reese each had 11 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.