COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Fletcher Loyer made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 11 seconds left and No. 1 Purdue bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 71-69 victory over No. 24 Ohio State on Thursday night.
The Boilermakers (14-1, 3-1 Big Ten) trailed 69-66 with 41 seconds remaining after Ohio State's Sean McNeil made a 3 pointer.
Zach Edey responded with a bucket on the other end, and Purdue forced a turnover on the Buckeyes' next possession.
After Loyer's 3, the Boilermakers defended Ohio State's final possession and Brice Sensabaugh's final shot didn't get off in time.
"Going in, you knew they'd have to help on Zach, so I knew I had to be ready to shoot to help the team win," Loyer said.
Edey and Braden Smith each scored 16 points for Purdue, which had four players in double figures.
"We're seconds away from feeling like crap again after a loss, but really digging down defensively and getting that big stop and not giving up a 3 there at the end is what we focused on," Loyer said. "We stayed tight and stayed true to our principles."
Sensabaugh scored 21 points for Ohio State (10-4, 2-1), which shot 50% from the field.
The lead changed nine times in the final eight minutes of the second half. Loyer made a 3 pointer to give the Boilermakers a 64-63 lead with under 5 minutes to go. Both teams went scoreless until Sensabaugh made a jumper to give Ohio State a 65-64 lead with 3:19 left.
Edey made free throws to flip the score back in favor of Purdue, but he fouled Felix Okpara, who knotted the game at 66 with 1:57 left on a free throw of his own.
The Buckeyes held a 36-33 advantage at halftime behind 13 first-half points from Sensabaugh. Purdue shot 38.2% in the first half after beginning 3 of 18 from the field.
"This was a back-and-forth contest," Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. "I think more than anything as a coach you're looking back, and you'd like to have a couple of those plays back as a coach."
HOUSTON (AP) — Jarace Walker tied his season high with 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Marcus Sasser added 14 points and a career high-tying seven assists and Houston beat SMU.
Walker scored 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting in the first half as Houston (15-1, 3-0 American Athletic Conference) built a 49-23 halftime lead. The Cougars have won six straight.
J'Wan Roberts had 11 points and eight rebounds for Houston, which shot 46%, including 10 of 30 on 3-pointers.
Efe Odigie had 14 points and Zach Nutall added 12 for SMU (6-9, 1-1). Zhuric Phelps, who was leading SMU with 18.4 points per game, finished with six points on 2-of-11 shooting.
