LAS VEGAS (AP) — Arizona spent much of the season winning lopsided games with one of the nation's best offenses.
The Wildcats faced a rare opposing offensive onslaught to open the Pac-12 Tournament by a hot-shooting Stanford team and a forward who couldn't seem to miss.
Arizona found a way to win in a good starting point for what the Wildcats hope is a long postseason run.
Christian Koloko scored 24 points, Bennedict Mathurin added 20 and No. 2 Arizona held off Stanford 84-80 on Thursday in the quarterfinals.
"It was good to get tested today," Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said. "Obviously, Stanford gave us everything we wanted and then some. I love this time of year. I love coaching in these games. They mean a lot. You've got to win or go home."
The top-seeded Wildcats (29-3) had a hard time shaking the Cardinal in a win late in the regular season and faced a similar issue to open the tournament.
Ninth-seeded Stanford (16-16) beat Arizona State on a buzzer-beater to open the show in Las Vegas on Wednesday and hit Arizona with a flurry of 3-pointers in the encore.
The Cardinal went 11 for 20 behind the arc and Spencer Jones hit shots from everywhere while scoring 28 points. Stanford shot 54% against the Pac-12's best defensive team in an atmosphere that felt like McKale Center north.
"We executed our game plan really well down the stretch, gave ourselves opportunities," Stanford coach Jerod Haase said.
Arizona was the team that cashed in.
Koloko put Arizona up 82-77 on a two-handed dunk, but Harrison Ingram (16 points) cut the lead to two on a corner 3 with 13 seconds left. The Cardinal quickly fouled Pelle Larsson and he made two free throws with 8.5 seconds left to send the Wildcats into the semifinals against Colorado on Friday.
"We have a young team, so we need to have those kind of games to get ready for what's next for us," said Koloko, who had nine rebounds and four assists.
Arizona took an unexpected road to Las Vegas, winning a Pac-12 regular-season title not even their coach expected.
Using principles he helped forge 22 years as Mark Few's assistant at Gonzaga, Lloyd turned the Wildcats into a fast and furious pack.
Arizona's offensive possessions are the shortest in Division I — just over 14 seconds — and the Wildcats were third nationally in scoring at 84.7 points per game.
The Cardinal managed to drop an anchor on Arizona's aerials for a bit in the teams' second meeting this season — they were blown out in the first — before the Wildcats pulled away for an 81-69 win.
Stanford nearly shot for shot with the Wildcats in the third go-round. Jones hit Arizona with an array of midrange jumpers to score 13 points and the Cardinal went 6 of 8 from 3 in the first half.
"I just had to be as aggressive as I possibly could be," said Jones, who finished 12 of 18 from the floor and 4 of 7 from 3.
Arizona had success getting the ball into the post and Mathurin seemed to have an answer each time the Cardinal tried to go on a run, scoring 14 points to give Arizona a 40-37 lead.
Stanford kept dropping in shots to start the second half. Jones opened with a pair of 3s and the Cardinal hit six of their seven shots, three of those 3s.
Arizona kept pace, trading baskets with Stanford in a back-and-forth second half, neither team able to gain much separation.
The Wildcats threatened to pull away twice, stretching the lead to five. Stanford stopped the momentum and quieted the crowd both times by continuing to drain shots, setting up the tight finish that Arizona eked out for a win.
OKLAHOMA 72, NO. 3 BAYLOR 67
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Umoja Gibson scored 14 points, including a crucial three-point play with less than a minute to go, and Oklahoma rallied past third-ranked Baylor in the Big 12 quarterfinals.
Jacob Groves added 15 points, and the Sooners (18-14) avenged two regular-season losses to the Bears with a win that could go a long way toward an NCAA Tournament bid.
They'll play No. 14 Texas Tech or Iowa State in the Big 12 semifinals Friday night.
James Akinjo had 16 points for Baylor (26-6), the co-champions with Kansas during the regular season. Jeremy Sochan added 13 points and nine rebounds off the bench.
NO. 6 KANSAS 87, WEST VIRGINIA 63
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ochai Agbaji led Kansas with 18 points, and West Virginia coach Bob Huggins picked up two technical fouls and was ejected 10 minutes into the game.
The top-seeded Jayhawks (26-6), who also beat the Mountaineers twice in the regular season, will play fifth-seeded TCU on Friday night for a spot in the title game.
Christian Braun added 11 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for Kansas, which jumped out to a 41-19 lead by halftime. Jalen Wilson had 15 points.
Malik Curry led West Virginia ( 16-17) with 19 points. Taz Sherman had 10 points but was just 3 of 14 from the field.
NO. 7 DUKE 88, SYRACUSE 79
NEW YORK (AP) — Duke began coach Mike Krzyzewski's final Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament with a tougher-than-expected victory Thursday over Syracuse, which played without suspended star Buddy Boeheim.
Wendell Moore Jr. scored 26 points as top-seeded Duke (27-5) advanced to Friday's semifinals at Barclays Center against fourth-seeded Miami.
The Blue Devils couldn't shake the Orange until they closed the game on a 10-0 run.
Playing without ACC leading scorer Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse (16-17) got a lift from from big brother Jimmy Boeheim, who scored a season-high 28 points.
Buddy Boeheim was suspended for the game by the conference for a "flagrant act" after he punched a Florida State player in the stomach during the Orange's second-round victory Wednesday.
NO. 8 VILLANOVA 66, ST. JOHN'S 65
NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Slater made the go-ahead free throws with 2.8 seconds left and Villanova barely squeezed into the Big East Tournament semifinals, overcoming a 17-point deficit in the second half.
Caleb Daniels scored 19 points for the second-seeded Wildcats (24-7), who will play 20th-ranked UConn or sixth-seeded Seton Hall on Friday night at Madison Square Garden.
Justin Moore had 15 points and two-time conference player of the year Collin Gillespie added 14 for Villanova, nearly knocked out quickly for the second consecutive season.
Julian Champagnie scored 23 points for the Red Storm (17-15), resigned to hoping for an NIT bid after entering the season with NCAA aspirations.
NO. 11 PROVIDENCE 65, BUTLER 61
NEW YORK (AP) — Al Durham drained a go-ahead 3-pointer with 41 seconds left for his first basket of the game, and Providence barely got past pesky Butler in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals.
Nate Watson scored a season-high 26 points for the top-seeded Friars (25-4), who avoided an early exit at Madison Square Garden after winning the first regular-season conference championship in school history.
The gritty Friars, who improved to 11-2 in games decided by five points or fewer, will play No. 4 seed Creighton in the opener of Friday night's doubleheader.
Chuck Harris had 14 points and Bryce Golden scored all 13 of his points in the second half for the ninth-seeded Bulldogs (14-19), who rallied late to beat No. 8 seed Xavier in overtime in the first round Wednesday.
TCU 65, NO. 22 TEXAS 60
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Damion Baugh led TCU on a frantic second-half comeback, Eddie Lampkin provided the go-ahead bucket with 39 seconds left, and the Horned Frogs rallied past Texas in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament.
Baugh finished with 17 points, and Mike Miles overcame an ankle injury and a dreadful first half to add 13 points as fifth-seeded TCU (20-11) rode its school-record fifth win over a ranked team this season into a semifinal matchup with No. 6 Kansas.
The Horned Frogs trailed 40-20 before Miles scored just before halftime, and that jumpstarted a comeback fueled by some hot shooting and defensive stops. They took the lead for good when Baugh found Lampkin under the basket on a set play out of a timeout.
Timmy Allen led Texas (21-11) with 16 points and nine rebounds.
NO. 24 IOWA 112, NORTHWESTERN 76
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Keegan Murray scored 26 points and Jordan Bohannon had 17, leading Iowa to the runaway victory in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.
Murray was 11 of 16 from the field and also had eight rebounds as the Hawkeyes (23-9) delivered a historic performance in coach Fran McCaffery's 400th game at the school. They broke single-game tourney records for points, field goals (43) and 3-point baskets (19).
The Wildcats (15-16) were led by Ryan Young with 14 points and Boo Buie with 12.
Iowa has won nine of its last 11, and 20 of its 23 wins have come by double digits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.