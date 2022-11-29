HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored 25 points, Tramon Mark added 16 points and No. 1 Houston routed Norfolk State 100-52 in the Cougars' first game as the top-ranked team in nearly 40 years Tuesday night.
Houston, which was playing as the No. 1 team for the first time since March 14, 1983, donned its 1960s throwback uniforms. The Cougars played their first regular season home game ranked No. 1 since March 2, 1968.
Sasser finished 7-of-12 on 3-pointers, rebounding nicely after making only one of 10 from behind the arc in Houston's win over Kent State on Saturday.
"He just needed to see one go in," Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. "Once he saw one go in, he saw another go in, and I said 'They're in trouble'. His shot selection tonight was unbelievable."
Houston (7-0) was 17 of 33 on 3-pointers, including going 10 of 18 in the first half against Norfolk State.
Jamal Shead finished with 12 points and 11 assists, J'Wan Roberts had 10 points and Ja'Vier Francis had 11 points and eight rebounds off the bench. Houston had four players in double-figures scoring in the first half as they built a 54-20 halftime lead.
The Cougars shot 58% for the game, including 63% in the first half. Houston forced 16 turnovers, which they turned into 30 points.
"Our defense is always ahead of our offense early in the season," Sampson said. "I never worry about our offense because I knew that once I started working on things like tonight, as soon as they popped into that zone, we were crisp. We knew exactly where the ball was going. The ball moved. We got inside out. The ball got reversed. We made extra passes."
Kris Bankston scored 14 points and Cahiem Brown added scored 11 points for Norfolk State (5-3). The Spartans shot 35%, including 1-of-18 on 3-pointers.
"The reason why we're good is that my ego doesn't allow me to say because they're No. 1 in the country, we're supposed to lose," Norfolk State coach Robert Jones said. "I feel like we're supposed to win. And that's what I preached to these guys, so this was embarrassing to me. It's nothing like they're No. 1 in the country, we're a mid-major. No, we prepared to try to win, and it just didn't go the way we wanted it to go. It's embarrassing."
Houston used a 42-7 run over a 13-minute span of the first half to open up a 48-12 lead on a free throw by Mark with 4 ½ minutes remaining.
Jones said the situation with the Cougars being ranked No. 1 and the "glitz and glamour" of playing in Houston's arena might have played a role in the lopsided defeat.
"There's a whole bunch of things going on, and you can almost psych yourself out of who you are because clearly, we are one of the best mid-majors in the country, but we didn't show it today because we totally psyched ourselves out," Jones said.
MARQUETTE 96, NO. 6 BAYLOR 70
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 24 points and Marquette capitalized on a dominant start from its defense to roll past Baylor in the Big 12-Big East Battle.
Marquette (6-2) raced to a 51-25 halftime lead thanks to a 24-0 edge in points off turnovers. This was the highest-ranked team Marquette has beaten under second-year coach Shaka Smart.
Kam Jones had 20 points and David Joplin added 19 as Marquette shot 58.3% overall to win its third straight.
LJ Cryer scored 19 points, Adam Flagler 16 and Keyonte George 12 for Baylor (5-2).
NO. 16 ILLINOIS 73, SYRACUSE 44
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Coleman Hawkins had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and Illinois thumped Syracuse.
Illinois (6-1) hit six of its 15 3-point attempts in the second half to send the Orange (3-4) home with their third straight loss.
Terrence Shannon Jr. had 17 points on 5-of-17 shooting for the Illini. All of his makes were 3s. RJ Melendez scored 15 points.
Jesse Edwards had nine points and 17 rebounds to lead Syracuse, and Judah Mintz also scored nine.
Hawkins sent a lively crowd into a frenzy by securing his 10th rebound to complete the triple-double with 1:34 to go and Illinois up 68-44.
NO. 19 KENTUCKY 60, BELLARMINE 41
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Antonio Reeves scored 18 points to lead Kentucky past Bellarmine.
Jacob Toppin had 12 points and CJ Fredrick finished with 11 as the Wildcats (5-2) overcame a slow start. Trailing 32-28 with 15 minutes left, Kentucky used a 23-3 run to pull away.
Curt Hopf led Bellarmine (2-6) with 15 points.
NO. 22 MARYLAND 79, LOUISVILLE 54
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Donta Scott scored 18 points and Maryland made five consecutive 3-pointers to open the second half and run away from Louisville.
The Terrapins (7-0) led throughout, including 37-26 at halftime, before Don Carey sank the first of two from long range during the 15-6 surge that featured two 3s from Scott and one from Hakim Hart.
Maryland shot 50% overall while posting its seventh consecutive double-digit win under new coach Kevin Willard.
El Ellis scored 15 points for the Cardinals (0-7), whose nightmarish start continued as they shot 34% against their third ranked opponent in four games.
