HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored 25 points, Tramon Mark added 16 points and No. 1 Houston routed Norfolk State 100-52 in the Cougars' first game as the top-ranked team in nearly 40 years Tuesday night.

Houston, which was playing as the No. 1 team for the first time since March 14, 1983, donned its 1960s throwback uniforms. The Cougars played their first regular season home game ranked No. 1 since March 2, 1968.

