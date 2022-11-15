Michigan State outlasts Tshiebwe, No. 4 Kentucky in 2OT
By MICHAEL MAROT AP Sports Writer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michigan State found a way to finish.
The search continues for No. 4 Kentucky — even with consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe back in action.
Malik Hall forced two extra periods with dunks off inbounds plays, Mady Sissoko delivered two game-changing slams late in the second overtime, and Michigan State rallied to beat No. 4 Kentucky 86-77 on Tuesday night.
"I just saw (coach) Tom (Izzo) in the hallway and I said you were more prepared to finish than we were," Kentucky coach John Calipari said.
The Spartans (2-1) were ready thanks in part to what they endured on Friday, when they lost by one point to No. 2 Gonzaga on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln.
But they also got some help when Oscar Tshiebwe, last season's consensus national player of the year, fouled out late in the first overtime after scoring 22 points and pulling down 18 rebounds in his season debut for the Wildcats (2-1).
Joey Hauser scored 23 points, Hall had 20 and Sissoko had a career-high 16 points with eight rebounds for the Spartans, who spent most of the second half playing catch-up.
Sissoko changed the tenor of the game with his tiebreaking alley-oop slam with 1:45 left in the second OT.
"There's nothing better than seeing Mady going up for a lob because you know it's going to be a dunk," Hauser said.
And with Tshiebwe on the bench, Michigan State closed it out by outscoring Kentucky 13-1, the final blow coming on another dunk by Sissoko in the final minute.
"Yeah, I set them up. I said, 'Let's just go dunk the the damn ball," Izzo said sarcastically. "I like dunks probably because I never could."
Kentucky led 62-60 near the end of regulation when Tshiebwe lost Hall on an inbound pass. Hall took advantage by dunking with 3.7 seconds left.
"Give them credit, they did what they had to do," Calipari said. "But the (first) out-of-bounds play, that's something we never do. We just left him."
It happened again in the first overtime when Hall broke free as the Spartans moved the ball into the front court. He drove in for the dunk to tie it 71-71 with 1.4 seconds left.
After Cason Wallace's 3-pointer early in the second overtime gave Kentucky a 76-73 lead, the Spartans locked down Kentucky's shooters and pulled away.
NO. 1 NORTH CAROLINA 72, GARDNER-WEBB 66
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 20 points and Pete Nance added 18 as North Carolina fended off Gardner-Webb.
RJ Davis scored on consecutive possessions down the stretch and finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Tar Heels (3-0). Armando Bacot added 10 points.
Anthony Selden scored 21 points, Julien Soumaoro had 17 points and Kareem Reid added 10 points for Gardner-Webb (0-3), which faced a top-ranked team for the first time.
After trailing by 16 points in the second half, the Runnin' Bulldogs got within five in the final two minutes.
NO. 13 AUBURN 89, WINTHROP 65
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Johni Broome had 18 points, 13 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead Auburn past Winthrop.
Broome took over the game four days after failing to make a basket against South Florida, helping the Tigers (3-0) put together a dominant stretch after leading the Eagles (2-2) by just 11 early in the second half.
Wendell Green Jr. scored 10 of his 16 points in the second half for Auburn.
Kelton Talford had 16 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for the Eagles. Toneari Lane made three 3-pointers and scored 18.
NO. 17 SAN DIEGO STATE 74, STANFORD 62
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jaedon LeDee scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half and San Diego State beat Stanford for the first time.
The Aztecs (3-0) never trailed to improve to 1-4 in the series.
Lamont Butler had 11 points and six assists and Keshad Johnson added 11 points for San Diego State.
Spencer Jones led Stanford (1-2) with 15 points, six rebounds and three blocks.
NO. 25 UCONN 84, BUFFALO 64
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tristen Newton had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double as UConn beat Buffalo.
Newton, a senior transfer from East Carolina, had UConn's first triple-double since Daniel Hamilton in 2015. Joey Calcaterra came off the bench to score 15 points and Nahiem Alleyne added 12 for the Huskies (3-0).
Armoni Foster led the Bulls (1-2) with 11 points.
Preseason Big East Player of the Year Adama Sanogo got into foul trouble and finished with a season-low 11 points for UConn.
