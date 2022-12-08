IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Filip Rebraca had 22 points and 11 rebounds and Iowa used a big start to beat No. 20 Iowa State 75-56 on Thursday night, giving coach Fran McCaffery his 500th career victory.

McCaffery, in his 27th season as a head coach and his 13th at Iowa, was hugged by sons Connor and Patrick, who started Thursday, as the final seconds ran off.

