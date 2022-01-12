GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Darius Days was mostly miserable during his last two trips home to play in front of friends and family members. He struggled, and LSU lost.
He tried to relax a little more this time around and ended up giving dozens of his fans who made the short trip north plenty of reason to cheer.
Days scored 20 points about 25 miles up the road from his hometown, Eric Gaines added 15 in his second start of the season and No. 12 LSU edged Florida 64-58 on Wednesday night.
"I told him in the locker room, 'You must have been saving it all up for this one,'" LSU coach Will Wade said. "This has been a tough place for him to play."
Days made nine of 14 shots — hitting six more than he did during his last two games in Gainesville — and was a one-man show for stretches. It was a much-needed performance because the Tigers (15-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) played without starting point guard Xavier Pinson (sprained knee) and had two big men foul out long before the game was decided.
"Everybody played their behind off," Days said.
Gaines came up big, too, scoring eight points in the second half and going 4 of 5 on free throws down the stretch in place of Pinson.
"Give our guys credit, man," Wade said. "We're a tough out. We've got guys that step up and come through for us. … We just dug it out there. We didn't have our normal lineups in there; we had lineups in there we've never practiced with. Our guys just found a way."
The Gators (9-6, 0-3) lost for the sixth time in nine games and fell to 0-3 in league play for the first time since the 1980-81 season.
"We have to get this thing going," Florida coach Mike White said. "We've proven to be capable. This team hasn't handled adversity very well. We've got to get some type of mojo back."
LSU dominated Florida down low, outscoring the Gators 42-26 in the paint. And the Tigers did that without much help from big men Tari Eason and Efton Reid.
Eason picked up his fifth foul on a charge with a little more than 14 minutes to play, and Reid joined him on the bench with 7:16 remaining. Reid picked up three fouls in the first half and was called for a fourth in the opening minute of the second.
Florida's biggest issue was at the free throw line. The Gators missed 11 from the charity strip, including seven of nine down the stretch.
"There's not 10 minutes that go by in practice without us stopping and do a free throw drill," White said. "We'll continue to do it. We might change up the drill."
Colin Castleton led Florida with 19 points and nine rebounds, and Phlandrous Fleming added 11 points.
LSU led by 14 in the first half, but Florida whittled it to two several times in the final minutes. Anthony Duruji, Myreon Jones and Brandon McKissic each missed a pair of free throws in crunch time.
"The thing is, you're talking about good shooters here," White said. "It's obviously mental. ... We've got to get mentally tougher."
NO. 8 DUKE 76, WAKE FOREST 64
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 24 points and Duke hit 13 straight shots to blow it open after halftime and beat Wake Forest with Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski sidelined by illness.
Fellow freshman A.J. Griffin had a season-high 22 points to help the Blue Devils bounce back from a weekend home loss to Miami. They did it with the retiring longtime Duke coach out with what the school called a "non-COVID-related virus," while associate head coach Jon Scheyer — designated as Krzyzewski's successor after this season — worked as acting coach.
Banchero and Griffin led the way as the Blue Devils (13-2, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) suddenly stretched out a two-possession lead in the final minute of the first half — then carried a hot hand into the second that wobbled the Demon Deacons (13-4, 3-3) for good.
Duke made its last four shots of the first half, then roared out of the break by hitting its first nine.
Alondes Williams scored 25 points for Wake Forest.
NO. 10 MICHIGAN STATE 71, MINNESOTA 69
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Joey Hauser made a low-post shot with 0.1 seconds left, lifting Michigan State over Minnesota for its ninth straight win.
The Spartans (14-2, 5-0 Big Ten) had the ball with 18.1 seconds left, and A.J. Hoggard drove into the lane in the final seconds and set up Hauser for the final basket.
Michigan State freshman Max Christie had 16 points, Gabe Brown scored 13 and Tyson Walker added 10.
The Golden Gophers (10-4, 1-4) were very competitive throughout the game and had opportunities to pull off the upset.
Minnesota's chances to win were hurt when Eric Curry injured his left ankle with a minute left, putting him on the bench with 19 points.
Eylijah Stephens scored 18 points for the Gophers and made four free throws late, tying it at 69.
NO. 14 VILLANOVA 64, NO. 17 XAVIER 60
CINCINNATI (AP) — Collin Gillespie scored 21 points, Justin Moore had 16 and Villanova held off Xavier.
Moore, the reigning Big East player of the week, scored 10 points in the second half and finished with nine rebounds to help the Wildcats (12-4, 5-1 Big East) win their fifth straight. Eric Dixon added 15 points and 10 boards.
Paul Scruggs and Nate Johnson each scored 15 for Xavier (12-3, 2-2), which trailed by 12 with 10 minutes left before rallying.
Scruggs hit two key 3-pointers, including one that tied the score at 56 with 2:16 left. But then Moore made a layup, Brandon Slater sank two free throws and Villanova was back in front by four with a minute to play. Moore sealed it by hitting two foul shots with six seconds left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.