STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Trailing in the second half for the first time this season, second-ranked UConn got contributions from unlikely sources to overcome Georgetown.

Joey Calceterra scored all of his 14 points in the final 11 minutes, while Hassan Diarra had the tying and go-ahead baskets as the Huskies rallied for an 84-73 victory on Tuesday night.

