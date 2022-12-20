STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Trailing in the second half for the first time this season, second-ranked UConn got contributions from unlikely sources to overcome Georgetown.
Joey Calceterra scored all of his 14 points in the final 11 minutes, while Hassan Diarra had the tying and go-ahead baskets as the Huskies rallied for an 84-73 victory on Tuesday night.
"It was good to be in some huddles where there was a little soul searching and some character, some reach-down deep stuff," UConn coach Dan Hurley said.
Tristan Newton had 17 points and seven assists, while Adama Sanogo added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Huskies (13-0, 2-0 Big East). Jordan Hawkins scored 15 points and Andre Jackson finished with seven points, eight assists and six rebounds.
UConn led by seven at halftime, but a dunk by former UConn forward/center Akok Akok gave Georgetown a 51-49 lead with 16:35 left to play. It was the first time this season that the Huskies have trailed in the second half.
Georgetown led by seven points with 12:50 to play after jumpers by Primo Spears, who led the Hoyas with 19 points, and Akok.
"The turnovers we made let them back in the game, but I thought we took a step today in terms of our intensity," Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing said.
"They took 30 3s tonight. When we got the lead, we did a good job of not giving them those 3s. We kind of exhaled and started giving it to them and it felt like the dam just burst."
Newton started the comeback by drawing an offensive foul and then hitting free throws after an aggressive drive to the basket.
Calcaterra hit a pair of layups and then had a behind-the-back pass to set up a dunk by Donovan Clingan.
Hassan Diarra and Calcaterra later hit 3-pointers to give UConn a six-point lead.
"It was truly crazy, just to tie the game up and take the lead," Diarra said. "The crowd was amazing, I was flabbergasted by the crowd."
UConn cooled off after a strong start from the perimeter, but made five of its last six 3-pointers to open a 47-40 lead at halftime.
It was just the third time this season and the first time at home that UConn failed to lead by at least 10 points at halftime.
"We didn't have the disruption on the defense end," Hurley said. "We allowed them to get too comfortable and the rebounding thing (Georgetown outrebounded UConn 40-28 and 12-5 on the offensive end) rarely happens to us. We got out of character on some things."
With Georgetown's size making it difficult for UConn to get the ball to Sanogo, the Huskies' leading scorer, Hurley turned to reserves Naheim Alleyne, Calcaterra, Diarra and Clingan to key the comeback.
"He (Diarra) really changed the tenor in terms of getting after their guards and creating some havoc," Hurley said.
NO. 9 ALABAMA 84, JACKSON STATE 64
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Noah Gurley scored a season-high 16 points and Mark Sears had 15, all in the second half, to Alabama past Jackson State.
The Crimson Tide (10-2), coming off a 100-90 loss to No. 11 Gonzaga, struggled much of the way and even trailed a minute into the second half against the Tigers (1-11).
Nick Pringle had 14 points and nine rebounds for Alabama after coming into the game scoring less than one per game.
Ken Evans led Jackson State with 18 points.
NO. 12 BAYLOR 58, NORTHWESTERN STATE 48
WACO, Texas (AP) — Jalen Bridges scored 12 of his 13 points in the second half, and Baylor pulled away from Northwestern State.
LJ Cryer and Dale Bonner added 11 points apiece for the Bears (9-2), who have won four in a row.
Baylor went on a 14-0 run to take control for good after Northwestern State's DeMarcus Sharp made a jumper to open the second-half scoring and tie the game at 24.
Sharp had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Northwestern State (8-4).
WAKE FOREST 81, NO. 14 DUKE 70
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Tyree Appleby had 18 points and eight assists as Wake Forest ended Duke's eight-game road winning streak.
Cameron Hildreth added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Demon Deacons (9-4, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who led nearly the entire game. Wake Forest led 39-30 at halftime, then pushed that margin to as many as 15 points. Wake Forest shot 49.1% and had five double-figure scorers.
Jaylen Blakes scored a career-high 17 points to lead Duke (10-3, 1-1), which never got closer than seven after the break.
DRAKE 58, NO. 15 MISSISSIPPI STATE 52
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Roman Penn scored 19 points, Sardaar Calhoun made four of his career-high five 3-pointers in the second half, and Drake handed Mississippi State its first loss.
Calhoun finished with 17 points and Tucker DeVries added 15 for Drake (9-3), which beat a ranked opponent for the first time since 2013.
Eric Reed Jr. scored all of his team-high 11 points in the first half for Mississippi State (11-1).
DeVries' floater in the lane put Drake up 52-50 with 1:51 left in the neutral-site game, and Penn hit a jumper for a four-point lead with just over a minute left. Penn made four free throws in the last 10 seconds to secure Drake's first win over a Power Five opponent since it beat Kansas State in the 2020-21 season opener.
NO. 18 INDIANA 96, ELON 72
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Race Thompson had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and short-handed Indiana beat Elon.
The Hoosiers were missing their two leading scorers. Center Trayce Jackson-Davis (16.4 points per game) sat for precautionary reasons with nagging back and hand injuries, and point guard Xavier Johnson (9.9 points) was sidelined by a foot injury.
But the Hoosiers (9-3) had too much depth against the visitors from the Colonial Athletic Association as they ended a two-game skid. Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino had 17 points and seven assists for the Hoosiers.
Max Mackinnon led Elon (2-11) with 19 points and Sean Halloran added 15.
PROVIDENCE 103, NO. 24 MARQUETTE 98
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bryce Hopkins had 29 points and 23 rebounds — both career highs — and grabbed the offensive board on a missed free throw with 15 seconds left in the second overtime to help Providence run out the clock and beat Marquette.
The Friars (10-3, 2-0 Big East) won their fourth straight game and improved to 4-0 in overtime this season. Devin Carter and Ed Croswell scored 20 points apiece for Providence, which beat a ranked team for the fourth straight season.
Native Rhode Islander Tyler Kolek scored a career-high 29 points before fouling out in the second overtime, and Kam Jones added 24 points for the Golden Eagles (9-4, 1-1).
Marquette blew a nine-point lead in the final minutes of regulation and rallied from an eight-point deficit in the first overtime.
___
AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.