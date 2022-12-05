FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Trevon Brazile scored 23 points and No. 11 Arkansas pulled away in the second half to beat San Jose State 99-58 Saturday.
The Razorbacks (7-1) led 40-35 at the break before erupting. It was the first men's basketball matchup between the schools.
Ricky Council IV had 17 points for Arkansas. Heralded freshman guard Nick Smith, Jr. contributed 16 points and five assists in his first career start in only his second game as a collegian.
The Hogs had their best shooting performance of the season, making 37 of 59 shots (62.7%), including 8 of 13 (61.5%)on 3s.
"I think we're getting better offensively," Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman said. "I really do. When you have as many freshmen as we do, you should be continuing to improve."
Arkansas held SJSU to 34.6% shooting in the second half, including 18.2% from 3, while forcing 11 turnovers in the final 20 minutes.
The Razorbacks dominated in bench points (44-4), points in the paint (52-30) and fast-break points (23-2).
Omari Moore scored 21 points for SJSU (6-3).
NO. 18 GONZAGA 73, KENT STATE 66
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 29 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, and Gonzaga closed the game on an 11-0 run to rally past Kent State.
The nation's longest home win streak was extended to 69 games but not without a major scare by the Golden Flashes. Kent State led 66-62 with 3:38 left after Miryne Thomas' 3-pointer, but the Bulldogs tightened on the defensive end and got a handful of big plays offensively to hold off the Flashes.
Julian Strawther added 14 points for Gonzaga (6-3).
Thomas led Kent State (6-3) with 16 points, including four 3s.
NO. 22 SAN DIEGO STATE 60, TROY 55
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Matt Bradley scored 19 points and San Diego State beat Troy.
Darrion Trammell made a layup in traffic, converted two free throws and forced a key steal in the final three minutes to seal the win for the Aztecs (7-2).
Aamer Muhammad scored 21 points for the Trojans (6-4).
Both teams had been averaging about 80 points per game. Troy relied on a pesky defense to limit the Aztecs to 4-for-22 shooting on 3-pointers.
