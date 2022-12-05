San Jose St Arkansas Basketball

Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile (2) drives past San Jose State center Ibrahima Diallo (left) to score during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

 Michael Woods

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Trevon Brazile scored 23 points and No. 11 Arkansas pulled away in the second half to beat San Jose State 99-58 Saturday.

The Razorbacks (7-1) led 40-35 at the break before erupting. It was the first men's basketball matchup between the schools.

