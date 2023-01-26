LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 27 of his career-high 31 points in the second half, leading a 27-6 run that put the Trojans ahead for good, and Southern California defeated No. 8 UCLA 77-64 on Thursday night.
Three weeks ago, the Bruins eked out a 60-58 win after blowing an 18-point lead in front of their home fans.
This time, UCLA led by 12 in the first half only to watch Ellis put on a show after he scored four points and went 0-for-5 from 3-point range in the first half.
Drew Peterson added 16 points for the Trojans (15-6, 7-3 Pac-12). They improved to 10-1 at home this season, having won 10 straight at Galen Center since dropping their season opener to Florida Gulf Coast.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 15 points and David Singleton and Tyger Campbell added 14 points each for the Bruins (17-4, 8-2). The loss was just the second time this season they've dropped two in a row.
USC roared out of halftime, overcoming a 12-point deficit and surging to take a 52-43 lead. Ellis stole the ball and fed Reese Dixon-Waters for the go-ahead layup. Ellis followed with a 3-pointer and Kobe Johnson also made a 3, getting raucous fans on their feet. Peterson capped the spurt with a dunk.
The Trojans' defense harassed the Bruins into turnovers and misses. UCLA was limited to two baskets and a free throw over the first 10 minutes.
Ellis kept pouring it on. He sidestepped a flying Campbell to hit an open jumper and later made his third 3-pointer in the half. Ellis sank all eight of his free throws.
UCLA got within two twice in the final five minutes but couldn't stop Ellis.
The Trojans raced to a 12-6 lead to open the game, their largest of the half. The Bruins ran off 11 straight points, getting back-to-back 3-pointers by Jaquez and Singleton, to go up 20-14.
The Trojans closed within one before UCLA ended the half on a 17-6 spurt to lead 37-25 at the break. Their run included 10 straight points, with Singleton and Campbell making 3-pointers.
NO. 1 PURDUE 75, MICHIGAN 70
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Zach Edey had 15 of his 19 points in the first half and Fletcher Loyer finished with 17 points to help Purdue hold off Michigan.
The Boilermakers (20-1, 9-1 Big Ten) had a 15-0 run to go ahead 41-28 lead in the first half after there were 10 lead changes and four ties, but they couldn't pull away.
Hunter Dickinson scored 21 points for Michigan. The Wolverines (11-9, 5-4) were without standout freshman Jett Howard, who missed the game with an ankle injury, and hung around until the final seconds.
Joey Baker made a 3-pointer — off the glass — with 5.9 seconds left to pull Michigan within three points, but Purdue's Brandon Newman sealed the victory with two free throws.
NO. 21 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 85, MIDDLE TENNESSEE 67
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Johnell Davis scored 25 points and Florida Atlantic won its school-record 19th straight game, beating Middle Tennessee.
The victory gave FAU (20-1, 9-0 Conference USA) only the second 20-win season in the program's Division I history and coach Dusty May his first 20-win season.
Eli Lawrence led Middle Tennessee (13-8, 6-3) with 17 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.