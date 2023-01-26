LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 27 of his career-high 31 points in the second half, leading a 27-6 run that put the Trojans ahead for good, and Southern California defeated No. 8 UCLA 77-64 on Thursday night.

Three weeks ago, the Bruins eked out a 60-58 win after blowing an 18-point lead in front of their home fans.

