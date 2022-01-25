COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — K.D. Johnson scored 17 points, including five straight within the final 90 seconds, and No. 1 Auburn survived a scare from Missouri, winning 55-54 on Tuesday night in the program's first-ever game as the nation's top-ranked team.
Johnson converted a three-point play with 1:29 remaining to put Auburn ahead 53-51, then added a layup with 45 seconds left for a four-point advantage, and the Tigers (19-1, 8-0 Southeastern Conference) held on from there.
"We weren't having a great offensive game in the last few minutes, and I was just trying to make a play for my team," said Johnson, a 6-foot sophomore guard. "I came through in the clutch."
Walker Kessler had 13 points and 12 rebounds for Auburn, which shot 30% from the field but had 25 offensive rebounds.
Johnson also scored 17 points in the victory over Kentucky on Saturday that elevated Auburn to the No. 1 ranking.
"Late in the game, K.D. is a dangerous man," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. "He's not afraid of the moment."
Javon Pickett led Missouri (8-11, 2-5) with 17 points, and Jaron Coleman added 10.
Missouri got off to a roaring start, opening a 10-point lead in the first six minutes while Auburn missed 10 of its first 11 shots. Auburn star freshman Jabari Smith — a potential top pick in this year's NBA draft — scored three points in the first half as the teams went into halftime tied at 31.
Smith finished with five points on 2-of-15 shooting, although he contributed 10 rebounds. He also played solid defense on Missouri star Kobe Brown, who finished with eight points of 4-of-11 shooting.
"We can win when Jabari Smith doesn't have a great offensive night," Pearl said. "Missouri can't win when Kobe Brown doesn't have a great offensive night."
No. 4 BAYLOR 74, KANSAS STATE 49
WACO, Texas (AP) — Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and Kendall Brown each had a double-double as Baylor won its third game in a row since rare consecutive losses, beating Kansas State.
Tchamwa Tchatchoua scored 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including a 3-pointer from the top of the key, and the 6-foot-8 post player grabbed 12 rebounds. Brown had 10 points and 11 rebounds.
LJ Cryer added 14 points with three 3-pointers and Adam Flagler had 13 points and five assists for Baylor (18-2, 6-2 Big 12), which was home for the first time since successive defeats in the Ferrell Center two weeks ago.
The Wildcats (10-9, 2-6) led only after Ismael Massoud made a 3-pointer on their first shot of the game, only three days after they almost pulled off an upset over fifth-ranked Kansas.
No. 9 DUKE 71, CLEMSON 69
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 19 points as ninth-ranked Duke pulled away late from Clemson..
Wendell Moore Jr. scored 13 points for Duke (16-4, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), Joey Baker added 11 and Mark Williams registered his fourth double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Banchero also had seven rebounds and four assists.
PJ Hall led Clemson (11-9, 3-6) in scoring and on the glass with 14 points and 10 boards. Hunter Tyson scored 13 points while Chase Hunter had 12.
ILLINOIS 56, No. 10 MICHIGAN STATE 55
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Trent Frazier scored a game-high 16 points, and No. 24 Illinois held on to beat Michigan State and take sole possession of first place in the Big Ten.
Illinois (14-5, 7-2) was without two of its brightest stars: All-American center Kofi Cockburn (concussion) and guard Andre Curbelo (COVID-19 health and safety protocols).
The Illini led by as many as 15 points early in the second half before Michigan State (15-4, 6-2) mounted a furious comeback in the final four minutes.
Down by two, the Spartans had a chance to tie the game with less than a second left after Coleman Hawkins fouled Malik Hall as Hall drove to the basket. He missed the first free throw and made the second, then time expired.
No. 14 VILLANOVA 67, DEPAUL 43
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Justin Moore scored 16 points, Collin Gillespie had 14 and No. 14 Villanova beat DePaul for the 22nd straight time.
The Blue Demons (10-9, 1-8 Big East) last topped the Wildcats on Jan. 3, 2008.
Two national championships later, the Wildcats (15-5, 8-2) continue to reign as the class of the conference and shook off a sluggish start to cruise again at the Pavilion.
They had a 29-game Pavilion winning streak snapped last week in a loss to Marquette, knocking them down three spots in the AP Top 25 poll. Villanova rebounded with a win over the weekend against Georgetown, then used an 11-2 run to close the first half against DePaul to set the tone for the rout.
