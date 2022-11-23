LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Trevon Brazile had 20 points and nine rebounds off the bench, Ricky Council scored 19 points, and No. 9 Arkansas defeated No. 17 San Diego State 78-74 in overtime on Wednesday night to take third place at the Maui Invitational.

Kamani Johnson's two-handed follow of a missed layup tied the game as time ran out in regulation. In overtime, a 3-pointer by Darrion Trammell gave the Aztecs a 70-69 lead with 3:56 left but Council countered with a jumper that gave the Razorbacks a lead they would not surrender. In the final seconds, the Aztecs' Matt Bradley missed a potential tying layup with 3 seconds left and Johnson made a pair of free throws to seal the win.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.