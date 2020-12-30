LONOKE --- After adjusting to an early start, the Lonoke Jackrabbits used a strong inside game Wednesday afternoon to defeat Riverview 53-30 and remain undefeated.
Lonoke coach Bradley Spencer said that his team was not mentally ready for the early start but he also said the defense played by the Raiders helped to keep his team unbalanced.
“The biggest thing is their effort, it's one thing just playing the game but when you play it with the passion that they play with it makes it so much fun not to coach but to watch,” Spencer said about his team. “We did not start out necessarily that way, but it is a weird game playing at 1 o’clock with girls starting and we would follow, so we were off kilter there. Got some energy guys in, made a couple of adjustments and we restarted. I was proud to see that and that they didn’t waiver.”
Helping the Jackrabbits to get restarted against the Raiders was senior center Christian Thompson. He led all the scoring for the game with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Spencer said freshman guard Raymond Allen, who added nine points, stepped up and played a great game.
“We lost to a team similar to [Tuesday's opponent] ESTEM; they are a quick team with a lot of ball pressure on the ball and once again we turn the ball over too many times,” Riverview coach Thomas Coleman said. “We have guys in quarantine and so we have to have guys step up and handle a little bit of pressure, and we did at times but we didn’t other times.”
The offense for Lonoke took advantage of the turnovers and was able to score 18 points in the second quarter to take the game into halftime with a 20-point lead.
In the third quarter, the Jackrabbits' defense only allowed Riverview two points in the quarter and forced turnovers by the offense with a press defense that took advantage of the Jackrabbits' speed and quickness.
Riverview junior Hunter Morris led the Raiders with 12 points, making four three-point shots over the Jackrabbits' defense. Junior guard RJ McCall scored seven points and had a couple of rebounds.
“We talked about the pressure and the press and they threw a little wrinkle on us and went zone on us and that was one of the shocking things for our guys,” Spencer said about the Raiders defense against Lonoke. “It slowed us down and our guys got to thinking and we just settled down, we have seen it before. I really like playing Riverview because I know what we are going to get. A physical game, they are going to get into your face and get after you. It is always going to be a tough game.”
Coleman said he wants his team to face this kind of competition because right now at this time of the season, it is all about getting experience for the young guys and then working on game situations that will only help this team later in the conference.
“Our kids played with incredible effort tonight and they never quit,” Coleman said. “It was a great learning experience in two directions. Playing basketball live things happen and you need to get tough mentality, you have to keep the ball and just keep fighting.”
