CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Two-time winning Super Bowl coaches Tom Coughlin and Mike Shanahan and team owners Robert Kraft and Virginia McCaskey were among the 60 semifinalists announced Wednesday for the 2024 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Hall's 12-person Seniors Committee trimmed a list of eligible player nominees to 31. Each semifinalist played his last game in professional football no later than 1998.

