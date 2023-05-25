EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Less than two months after being acquired in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, tight end Darren Waller has impressed his new teammates on the New York Giants.

The 2020 Pro Bowler has worked hard in the meeting rooms and indoor workouts, gotten to know his teammates and tried to fit in as the new guy on a team looking to build off a 9-7-1 season that got them to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

