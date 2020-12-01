The Pangburn Tigers held off a fourth-quarter run by the Riverview Raiders inside Tiger Arena to take a 63-48 3A-2 Conference victory Tuesday.
The Tigers were led by Tanner Galyan, who scored 24 points.
With six minutes left in regulation, the Raiders found the right combination of quickness and being in the right position on the court as they deployed a tight full-court press that forced the Tigers into making bad decisions with the basketball and also forcing the Tigers into turning over the ball.
The press created no room for the Tigers on the court and created many trap situations that helped the Raiders’ defense create instant offense.
“We finally started our game plan, what we’ve been working on a week to do,” Riverview coach Thomas Coleman said. “We have a pretty new group; some of the kids played last year as role players. They have to step up, and this is only our third game under our belt. Just trying to keep the game simple and finally figured out our game plan, and it worked extremely well but it was too little too late.”
Riverview senior Tyler Rayson led his team with 15 points and was leading the fourth-quarter run.
As the lead for the Tigers melted down from an 11-point advantage to four points, Pangburn coach Ben Jones called a timeout and met with his team out on the court to give his players a chance to regroup and focus.
“We called a timeout when they cut it to four. We talked about, we need to make a 4-0 run to make it eight points and that we had a chance with our free-throw shooters, that is all that we needed to do,” Jones said. “We needed to take care of the basketball _ three or four possessions of the ball we got good shots. We responded the way we were supposed to do.”
The offense for the Raiders had a chance against the Tigers throughout the game but sloppy ball handling and an inability to convert layups into baskets made the Raiders slow in getting back down into a zone defense that pushed the Tigers to the perimeter game.
Jones said that his team did a good job under the boards for rebounds and that the Tigers did a good job at getting multiple looks and an extra shot.
“There is nothing fancy about our team, when you watch us on film there is nothing that you look at and say, ‘Wow!’” Jones said. “We just play well as a team and we have good team chemistry and we play really hard.”
There were a lot of lost balls where Jones thought his team did a good job at being scrappy and trying to take possession of the ball.
“The ball was on the ground a lot and we were on the floor and we took a lot of charges,” Jones said. “We did a really good job with the rebounds even though we were out-sized. The character of our team is togetherness and we enjoy playing together and when somebody makes a mistake nobody we help each other to the next play.”
Coleman felt that his team left a lot of points under the boards with too many layup opportunities not made.
“We need to get in the gym and keep working. It has been three weeks since the kids came in from football. We have had eight kids in quarantine for two weeks,” Coleman said. “Being in the gym and getting skill work in and those will fall later in the season.”
