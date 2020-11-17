A game of runs fell in favor of the Pangburn Tigers with a run in the last minute to beat the Bergman Panthers 74-68 in Bergman on Tuesday night.
Both teams’ offenses were clicking in the first quarter. Pangburn was able to hold a lead for most of the quarter although Bergman did have the lead for a few seconds at 4-3.
Senior Breden Grayum led the Tigers with five late points to help Pangburn to a 19-16 first-quarter lead.
Senior Luke Rolland made his presence felt in the second quarter and helped Pangburn go on a run that helped the Tigers keep up with the high-powered Panthers’ offense.
Rolland had 10 points in the second to give him 13 in the half.
Near the end of the first half, Bergman started to play a full-court press and that caused Pangburn to have several turnovers.
“It was a bad coaching job by me,” Pangburn head coach Ben Jones said. “We were prepared for a different kind of press that they had. Then they kind of did it like a 2-2-1 run and jump and I didn’t have anyone in the middle. It forced everyone to get double-teamed and there was not a release in the middle of the floor.
“We made the adjustment in the second half and stuck someone in the middle and we started getting cleaner looks and got past half-court.”
Senior Elijah Royce for Bergman led the Panthers in the half with 10 points and at the half, Pangburn held on to a narrow 37-34 lead.
The third quarter was just like the first as both offenses were scoring at a fast pace and it seemed neither defense could stop the other when they needed it.
Junior Tanner Galyan led Pangburn in points in the third with seven, with four of those coming as second-chance points.
Royce again was the offense for the Panthers, recording six points in the quarter.
Going into the fourth, the score was tied at 48.
Bergman came out of the gates hot in the fourth quarter, scoring six unanswered before Pangburn made a run of their own.
Both teams went back and forth with runs in the fourth quarter and in the final minute, Bergman clung to a one-point lead at 68-67.
Then, big-time plays came from senior Wyatt Rider, including a three-point shot on an inside-out play with an assist by Rolland.
“Those are critical,” Rolland said. “That’s something we work on a lot is driving and kicking in practice. When you have as many shooters as we got, it comes pretty natural to us.”
Pangburn was able to put the game away with two trips to the free-throw line by Rolland and Galyan in the last 40 seconds to give the Panthers their second loss of the season.
Rolland finished the game with 30 points to lead all scorers.
