ARKADELPHIA — After breaking a huge run on its second play from scrimmage, seventh-ranked Harding found the end zone only one more time and fell 21-13 to No. 9 Ouachita Baptist on Saturday in Great American Conference play at Cliff Harris Stadium.

With the loss, Harding fell to 3-1 overall and in conference. Ouachita remained undefeated at 4-0. Harding returns to First Security Stadium next Saturday to host Oklahoma Baptist.

