OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City forward Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in this year's NBA draft, will miss the 2022-23 season with a right foot injury.

The 7-footer was hurt while playing in a pro-am game last weekend in Seattle, near where he starred last season for Gonzaga, and the Thunder announced Thursday that he sustained a Lisfranc injury. Video appeared to show Holmgren was hurt on a play while defending a LeBron James drive to the basket on a fast break.

AP Basketball Writers Brian Mahoney and Tim Reynolds contributed to this report.

