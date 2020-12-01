A three-point barrage in the second half by senior Logan Worthington gave the Beebe Badgers the push they needed to hand the Searcy Lions their second loss in two nights 59-43 Tuesday night in Beebe.
The first quarter did not seem like a game that would reach 40 points for either team as both teams struggled to find their offenses.
The Badgers were able to get five early points and lead Searcy 5-2 early but then would go scoreless for over three minutes as the Lions went on a small run to take a 6-5 lead.
Beebe went on a scoring run at the end of the first quarter led by junior Jackson Moore, who had four points in the last three minutes, to finish the quarter with a low-scoring 11-7 lead for the Badgers.
The second quarter was a struggle for the Badgers while the Searcy offense seemed to gain a little momentum. Beebe was only allowed five points in the entire second quarter in the form of two layups and one made free throw.
Four different Lions got in the scoring column in the second quarter. Sophomore Zyron Williams, senior Zachary Killins and sophomore Jayden Supratman all had layups in the second quarter. Junior Braden Watson also scored in the quarter on a made free throw.
At the half, Beebe clung to a two-point lead at 16-14.
The third quarter was the difference-maker of the game. Both teams still were having issues with their offenses and then Beebe got hot out of nowhere.
The Badgers with under three minutes to go in the quarter scored 15 unanswered points, including three consecutive three-point baskets.
Searcy was held to without a field goal for just under five minutes in the quarter, and by the end of the quarter, Beebe had opened up a 36-24 lead.
The fourth quarter was the Worthington show at the beginning. He opened the fourth with nine points by himself all being three-point shots.
Beebe was using the drive and kick to get him open shots and he was feeling it from long distance.
“He [Worthington] played with a lot of confidence,” Beebe assistant coach Matt O’Connor said. “He hasn’t shot the ball as well this year so far, but he caught fire there in the second half. We needed it. We needed a lift. He plays a lot for us and does a lot of things for us, so we were happy to see him come on.”
Despite being down 45-26 with a little under 6:30 to go in the game, Searcy was not ready to go away.
Searcy started to play to one of their key strengths that they had over Beebe and that was their size in the post.
Junior Cameron Hicks was targeted some in the first half but in the fourth, he was getting more touches and helped the Lions cut the Badgers lead to 11 at one point with four points as well as getting offensive and key defensive rebounds down the stretch.
“Cameron is a ballplayer,” Searcy assistant coach Jacob Futrell said. “He can play outside, he can play inside. First off we want to get him the ball and wherever we do get him the ball, we are confident that he can score.”
Worthington went quiet after his fourth-quarter run but was able to make a big layup and go 1 of 2 two times at the free-throw line to help keep Searcy out of range for a comeback.
Both teams were being coached by their assistant coaches Tuesday.
