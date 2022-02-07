Three Searcy Lions have been selected to participate in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star football games this summer at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.
Football players Daniel Perry and William Marshall and dancer Mia Molechat will represent Searcy High School. Molechat will also dance at the basketball games. They are members of the East squad.
Perry, a receiver, caught 47 passes for 517 yards and 3 touchdowns in 11 games for the Lions. He also rushed for 219 yards on 52 carries. He scored one touchdown.
Marshall, an offensive linemen, helped the Lions gain 2,003 yards passing and 2,501 yards rushing.
