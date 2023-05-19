CONWAY — A goal each half was more than enough for Harding Academy as the Lady Wildcats shutout Robinson 2-0 to secure the 4A state soccer championship Friday morning at Estes Stadium.

The Lady Wildcats (19-0) took the early lead off a successful penalty kick from junior striker Khloe Fullerton, and got their insurance goal early in the second half when senior Anna Snow easily beat Robinson's goalkeeper from the right side in the 44th minute for the last score of the contest. Snow was awarded the game's Most Valuable Player in her final game as a Lady Wildcat. It was Harding Academy's third-consecutive state championship, and the first at the 4A Classification.

