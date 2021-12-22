Three Searcy Lions football players were named to the Arkansas Activities Association All-State team.
Junior running back Dede Johnson finished the season with 1,974 yards rushing in 11 games. He scored 21 touchdowns. Johnson also caught 16 passes for 120 yards and one score.
Senior receiver Reid Miles had 46 receptions for 1,031 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Senior defensive back Braden Oliver was second on the team with 123 tackles. He also had 2 interceptions.
Also being names to the 6A-East all-conference were Zimri Anderson, William Marshall, Ckyler Tengler, Jorden Stephenson, Eli Wilson and Daniel Perry.
Anderson, a senior linebacker, led the Lions with 153 tackles.
Marshall, a senior lineman, was named the conference’s outstanding linemen. Wilson is a junior linemen. He and Marshall helped the Lions gain more than 4,500 yards this season.
Stephenson, a senior defensive back, had 66 tackles and two interceptions.
Tengler, a senior quarterback, completed 54 percent of his passes for 1,927 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns.
Perry, a senior receiver, led the Lions with 47 receptions for 517 yards. He caught three touchdown passes.
