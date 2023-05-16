SEARCY — Three Harding softball players were named to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-Central Region Tuesday. Abby Burch, Riley Price and Macy Smith were all named to the second team.

It was the most players Harding has had named to the team since the 2017 when the Lady Bisons had four.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.