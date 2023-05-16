SEARCY — Three Harding softball players were named to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-Central Region Tuesday. Abby Burch, Riley Price and Macy Smith were all named to the second team.
It was the most players Harding has had named to the team since the 2017 when the Lady Bisons had four.
Riley Price, a sophomore transfer from Edgewood, Texas, led Harding in the circle with a 20-5 record and ranks second in the GAC with a 1.73 ERA. Opponents are also hitting .241 against her, and she has eight complete games.
Abby Burch, a junior from Romance, Arkansas, recorded a NCAA-record 19 saves this season. She had a 0.00 ERA in conference games with four combined shutouts. Conference opponents are hitting .165 against her.
Macy Smith, a sophomore outfielder from Arrington, Tennessee, led Harding with a .362 batting average. She had 63 hits, 12 RBIs and 17 stolen bases.
Harding finished its season with a 46-14 record. It was the second time in program history the Lady Bisons won over 45 games. Harding made the NCAA Tournament for the second time in program history and fell to Central Oklahoma in the NCAA Central Region One Finals.
