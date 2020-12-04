The Riverview bowling team saw improvements and personal records in their first match of the 2020 season on Thursday in Cabot in a multi-team match against, Searcy, Cabot and Central Arkansas Christian.
Riverview had high scores for the first game of the season with four scoring over 100 and two more coming very close to scoring 100.
“Our match at Cabot was my first match as a bowling coach, and for six of our bowlers, their very first match to ever bowl at,” Riverview coach Blake Baker said. “We had three athletes set a new personal record for pins knocked in a 10-frame match. We saw nothing but improvement in both form and performance from our athletes yesterday in reference to our first practice.”
Freshman Mia Stacy led the girls with a game total of 114, while Emmannuel Castenada led the entire team with a 136. Junior Jose Estranda also had a good game, bowling a 105. Others to bowl over 100 were Adrian Gutierrez with a 101.
Scores from Searcy were not available Friday.
