Three area athletes have been selected as high school all-stars for the 2021 season.
The announcement was made by the Arkansas High School Coaches Association and the Arkansas Activities Association. However, for the second year in a row, no all-star games will be played because of concerns with the COVID-19 virus.
Jadyan Watson of White County Central was named to the East All-Star cheerleading squad.
Harding Academy’s Ty Dugger and Caden Sipe have been named to East All-Star football team.
