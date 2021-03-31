Harding Academy quarterback named to All-Star team

Harding Academy quarterback Caden Sipe rolls out to pass during the Class 3A state championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock in December. Sipe, along with teammate Ty Dugger, were named as East All Stars by the Arkansas High School Coaches Association.

 Mark Buffalo / sports@thedailycitizen.com

Three area athletes have been selected as high school all-stars for the 2021 season.

The announcement was made by the Arkansas High School Coaches Association and the Arkansas Activities Association. However, for the second year in a row, no all-star games will be played because of concerns with the COVID-19 virus.

Jadyan Watson of White County Central was named to the East All-Star cheerleading squad.

Harding Academy’s Ty Dugger and Caden Sipe have been named to East All-Star football team.

