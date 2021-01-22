BALD KNOB — Bald Knob coach Kirk McDonald thought his Lady Bulldogs needed a lift in the third quarter after leading Riverview 23-17 at halftime.
Bald Knob forced nine third-quarter turnovers and 17 in the second half en route to a 48-29 win over the Lady Raiders on Friday night.
“We’re usually not a pressing team,” McDonald said. “We decided to press after halftime because we just looked dead. Our normal defense wasn’t good enough. We started pressing, and we were fortunate enough to turn them over and get some easy shots, and got our offense going.
“I was really proud of how hard our girls played tonight.”
Riverview scored the first basket of the second half on a short jumper by Jonna Nicholson. Bald Knob scored the next four points to lead 27-19.
The Lady Bulldogs then went on a 13-5 run to lead 40-24 with 1:33 left in the third quarter. Bald Knob’s Reigiana Ward scored 10 of her team-high 18 points in the third quarter. Kristina Lyons scored four during the run.
Bald Knob’s Sarah McAnelly scored the first four points of the fourth quarter to push Bald Knob’s lead to 45-26 with 6:29 left to make the score 45-26.
Riveview’s Makayla Hale hit 1 of 2 free throws to make the score 45-27 with 6:21 left.
Bald Knob’s biggest lead was 48-27 following a free throw by Brisa Perez with 4:12 left.
Riverview coach Jeremiah Quattlebaum said Friday’s game was his team’s first since Dec. 28. HIs team has had to quarantine following COVID-19 protocols.
“I thought we did some good things,” he said. “There are definitely some things to build on. I thought we played hard. Fatigue kills you. We struggled.”
Bald Knob’s Molli Pierce added 10 points. Lyons had 8. Reese Brimer had 6. McAnelly had 4. Scoring one each were McKayla Shaw and Perez.
Nicholson led Riverview with 10 points. Hale added 7. Christa Bradley scored 5. Mariana Osornia had 3. Hannah Parrish and Yadira Nunez added 2 points each.
Bald Knob led 8-4 with 2:26 left in the first quarter. Riverview scored the final seven points of the quarter to lead 11-8. Osornia and Bradley hit back-to-back 3-pointers to end the quarter.
Bald Knob scored the first seven points of the second quarter to take a 15-11 lead. Pierce hit a 3-pointer then Lyons and Ward each hit baskets.
Bald Knob tied it at 15-15 with 4:45 left on consecutive short jumpers by Nicholson. Bald Knob ended the second quarter with an 8-2 run to lead 23-17 at halftime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.