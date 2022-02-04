The Olympic flame has reached the Beijing Games
BEIJING (AP) — The Olympic flame has now officially arrived at the Beijing Games.
An opening ceremony on a frosty night had a fiery conclusion Friday, when the flame was placed inside a giant snowflake to give China's first Winter Olympics the symbolic opening — followed by the third major fireworks show of the night.
The snowflake was composed of placards used to introduce the athletes from the 91 different nations that will compete in China through Feb. 20. There was no cauldron to light, the traditional ending to most opening ceremonies.
Competition in some events started Wednesday and Saturday is the first full day of events at the games, with the first medals to be awarded.
It took the flame more than three months to finally make its way to the games. It was lit on Oct. 18 in Ancient Olympia, Greece, the official start of its journey to China.
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has spoken at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Games, thanking those around the globe who he says have gone "beyond the call of duty" to make the events happen as a global pandemic continues raging.
These Olympics are the second to take place during the COVID-19 pandemic, after the Tokyo Games last summer.
Bach talked about how the Olympics highlight "ambition, courage and strength." He likened those qualities to what China has done to grow Olympic winter sports to its residents.
Bach also addressed the athletes of the Beijing Games directly, saying: "Dear fellow Olympians, your Olympic stage is set. You have arrived here after overcoming so many challenges. ... But now your moment has come, the moment you have been longing for, the moment we all have been longing for. Now your Olympic dream is coming true."
Bach's remarks immediately preceded the games being officially opened by Chinese President Xi Jinping, his words prompting the setting off of fireworks that lit up the sky over the Bird's Nest.
President Xi Jinping stood and waved as the Chinese delegation entered the Bird's Nest to complete the parade of athletes at the opening ceremony for the Beijing Games.
The host nation always is the last team announced in the parade, and there were loud roars and flag-waving throughout the stadium as the Chinese athletes made their way into the event.
The Chinese have about 175 athletes expected to compete in the Olympics. They are traditionally not a winter-sports power, though are expected to have opportunities in Beijing to add to the nation's all-time total of 13 winter golds.
Saudi Arabia has made its first appearance at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony after alpine skier Fayik Abdi qualified to compete.
Its small delegation hoisted the Middle East kingdom's green and white flag while wearing what appeared to be cold-weather versions of the country's traditional ankle-length national dress.
Also making its first appearance is the Caribbean island nation of Haiti. It is being represented by alpine skier Richardson Viano, who was adopted by Italian parents and raised in France.
It has become an Olympic tradition: the shirtless athlete in the opening ceremony.
And Tonga's Pita Taufatofua now has some company.
Meet Nathan Crumpton. Born in Kenya, resident of Utah, graduate of Princeton, skeleton athlete formerly with the U.S. and now competing for American Samoa — and he grabbed attention Friday night at the Beijing Games, by walking in shirtless and underterred by a temperature of minus 5 C (23 F).
Taufatofua wasn't at these Olympics, ending his streak of three consecutive games — both summer and winter — representing Tonga. He is currently trying to lead relief efforts there after a tsunami caused catastropic damage.
Crumpton carried the (shirtless) flag. He also competed for American Samoa in track and field at the Tokyo Games last summer. His mother's family background allowed him to switch his athletic allegiance to American Samoa in 2019.
Russian President Vladimir Putin cheered on his nation's athletes at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics, making the trip to Beijing as tens of thousands of Russian troops are poised for a possible invasion of Ukraine.
Putin is one of the most prominent world leaders attending Friday's ceremony. The United States and Japan, as well as some other nations, staged a diplomatic boycott of the games.
The Russian leader stood and waved to his nation's athletes as they entered the stadium. Chinese President Xi Jinping, who met with Putin earlier Friday in Beijing, also clapped for the Russian team.
The athletes from Russia, a winter sports powerhouse, were introduced and are competing again at the Olympics as the "Russian Olympic Committee" — part of the sanctions levied after numerous doping scandals. Any Russian athlete who wins a gold medal at the games will hear the Olympic anthem instead of that of their home nation.
At least two of the women who would have been flagbearers at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics were not in the parade of athletes on Friday night because of virus-related issues.
U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor had to give up her spot to speedskater Brittany Bowe. Meyers Taylor remains in isolation after a positive test.
And Friday, U.S. Virgin Islands skeleton athlete Katie Tannenbaum revealed that she, too, has tested positive for COVID-19. The Virgin Islands flag was being carried into the stadium by a volunteer.
Tannenbaum is the only athlete representing the Virgin Islands in Beijing at these games. Her coach, Alex Auer, and the nation's Chef de Mission, Ansen Siglar, were walking to represent the team.
At the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics, no detail is overlooked.
Every nation is being led into the stadium by someone carrying a glowing snowflake-shaped placard bearing that country's name. And each of the snowflakes, when put back together, would form a larger snowflake.
The placard bearers' costumes has an ice-and-snow pattern, and their hats have a tiger motif — because this year is the year of the tiger in China.
