There was plenty of drama and tough competition at the recent Match Play Club Championships at The Course at River Oaks last week. In a tournament with nearly 30 entries, it was Bryant Turney, Kevin Money and Ed McMullen, as well as Leisa Watkins in the women's division stroke-play championship and 10-year old Garner Wilson in the youth division, taking the tournament victories in their respective divisions.
Turney took the Open Division for the fifth-consecutive year, backing up his community standing as Searcy High School's golf coach. Turney also donates his time to instruct Junior Clinic participants at The Course at River Oaks. Money won his first-ever Senior Division Match Play Championship. Money is a regular player at The Course and has a hand in course repair and overall improvements to the course itself. Money is a Stroke Play Club Championship committee member and was part of the team which prepared the course for the Club Championship.
McMullen won his first Super-Senior Match Play Club Championship. The Course press release for the championships stated the McMullen is “the consummate gentleman who wins regularly on Wednesdays and serves on the Club Championship committee also. Ed helped make our Club Championship a huge success and is willing to help in any way needed.”
The Stroke Play Club Championships had even more entries at 36 strong. It was Turney again in the Open Division Stroke Play Club Championship. It was the eighth overall Stroke Play win for Turney since 2009. Kelly Barden won his first Senior Stroke Play Club Championship, and Russ Fullerton won his sixth Super Senior Stroke Play Club Championship to go along with his four Senior Stroke Play Club Championships. In the Women's Division, Leisa Watkins won her fifth Stroke Play Club Championship. Garner Wilson, 10 years old, won his first Junior Stroke Play Club Championship.
The River Oaks Golf Course management states "there is absolute beauty" at the semi-private 18-hole golf course, now in its 30th year of operation, "offering golfers young and old an enjoyable and challenging game. The combination of design, natural obstacles and length provides golfers with beauty on every hole." Future plans include a Women's Match Play Club Championship this fall, with the possible scheduling of member-guest scrambles and other course events.
