There was plenty of drama and tough competition at the recent Match Play Club Championships at The Course at River Oaks last week. In a tournament with nearly 30 entries, it was Bryant Turney, Kevin Money and Ed McMullen, as well as Leisa Watkins in the women's division stroke-play championship and 10-year old Garner Wilson in the youth division, taking the tournament victories in their respective divisions.

Turney took the Open Division for the fifth-consecutive year, backing up his community standing as Searcy High School's golf coach. Turney also donates his time to instruct Junior Clinic participants at The Course at River Oaks. Money won his first-ever Senior Division Match Play Championship. Money is a regular player at The Course and has a hand in course repair and overall improvements to the course itself. Money is a Stroke Play Club Championship committee member and was part of the team which prepared the course for the Club Championship.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.