DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Bryson Etienne scored 21 points and Texas Southern beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 76-67 on Tuesday night in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament.
The Tigers earned their third NCAA Tournament win in five seasons and will play top-seeded Kansas in the Midwest first round.
"I feel like anybody can go to any big school," Etienne said. "We're men just like them. We put our shoes on like them, pants, shirt. It's March Madness, so madness can happen."
PJ Henry hit a go-ahead free throw to highlight a 7-0 run in which Texas Southern (19-12) took the lead and never surrendered. He finished with 14 points and shot 10 of 13 at the free throw line.
"One of the things we talked about was playing extremely hard every second, every play," Texas Southern coach Johnny Jones said. "It took that against that team to be able to finish down the stretch."
John Walker III added 16 points. Brison Gresham grabbed 13 rebounds and scored six points as the First Four returned to the University of Dayton Arena for the first time in three seasons.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (23-12) led by as many as eight points in the opening period and four in the second half. The Islanders' season ended after they won the Southland Conference tournament Saturday.
"We weren't going to be able to finish things at the rim because they've got really good shot blockers," Texas A&M-Corpus Christi coach Steve Lutz said. "At times we did that, but at times we really didn't make good decisions at the rim."
Trevian Tennyson led the Islanders with 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting while Simeon Fryer scored 12 and Terrion Murdix added 10.
The Tigers led 32-30 at halftime after trailing for over 10 minutes in the first half. Both teams shot below 40% from the field in the opening period, combining for 15 turnovers and seven steals.
