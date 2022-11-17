NEW YORK (AP) — The Texas Rangers will host Major League Baseball's 2024 All-Star Game at their stadium where a neutral-site World Series was played during the pandemic, Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Thursday.

Speaking at the conclusion of this week's owners' meetings in New York, Manfred announced the game will be held July 16, 2024 at Globe Life Field, a retractable-roof stadium that opened without fans being able to attend during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The World Series was played there with a limited number of fans, the first Fall Classic since 1944 held all at one site.

