COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Wade Taylor IV scored 18 points and Dexter Dennis had a double-double and Texas A&M closed to within a game of the top of the SEC standings, beating Arkansas 62-56 on Wednesday night.

Texas A&M (19-7, 11-2) drew within a game of conference leader and top-ranked Alabama (12-1) after No. 10 Tennessee (9-4) beat the Crimson Tide 68-59 earlier in the night.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.