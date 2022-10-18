Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, two Big Ten running backs and Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr. highlight The Associated Press midseason All-America team presented by Regions Bank, selected by AP Top 25 voters and released Tuesday.

Hooker is second in the country in passer efficiency rating at 187.7 and has accounted for 18 touchdowns, The Virginia Tech transfer led the Volunteers to a 52-49 victory against Alabama that pushed Tennessee to No. 3 in the Top 25.

