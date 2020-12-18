Clinton arrived at Riverview on Friday as an unbeaten team and atop the 3A-2 Conference and when the game was over the Yellow Jackets were able to board the bus for home still undefeated, but just barely, edging the Raiders 41-39.
Riverview coach Thomas Coleman said he was able to dissect the game film and he come up with a game plan for the Raiders to challenge Clinton. For most of the game, it was working to perfection, until some drama unfolded on the far side of the court.
With just 4:25 left in regulation, the simple act of flipping the ball to the referee became the biggest issue, with one whistle being blown that allowed momentum to change sides.
Riverview junior guard RJ McCall simply reached for an unattended ball and gave it a flip to the referee standing there. The referee raised his arm and placed the whistle between his lips and blew it loud. He walked toward the scorer's table and to Coleman to explain that McCall was being assessed with a double technical foul and he was ejected from the game.
“It was a struggle of struggle, a well-coached game on coach Coleman’s part and he did a great job,” Clinton coach Cole Gardner said. “He kept our scorers out of the paint; it was a rough night. We knew if we could hit one shot and get something going that we might have a chance, and one shot turned into another and hit a few free throws and put yourself in a chance to win and get the ball at the end of the game.”
Coleman, the Raiders on the bench, McCall and the fans watched the Yellow Jackets make four free throws and then take possession of the ball after the technical foul. Clinton’s senior Harrison Hall stepped up to the line for the free throws and finished the game with 16 points, going 10 for 10 at the free throw line.
Yellow Jackets senior forward Zac Alexander was able to score the biggest basket of the night for Clinton when he moved to his left with the ball and drove to the basket.
That gave Clinton six points with very little time off of the clock and was exactly what Clinton needed because for the rest of the game, Riverview could not recover from the technical foul.
“The ref said that the player didn’t hand the ball to him,” Coleman said. “I teach my players to hand the ball to the ref, smile and walk away. We don’t say anything to the refs, that is my job and the fans' job.”
The defense played by the Raiders kept the back line occupied and the passing lanes were filled with Raiders and it forced the Yellow Jackets to play out of character.
The defense also allowed the Raiders to get into a transition game and keep the tempo of the game in favor of Riverview.
“We spent a lot of time with the scouting report, probably the first detailed scouting report that we have had this season. Finally other teams are getting in some games [so] we can watch some film. I can break down some of the film,” Coleman said about his defensive game plan. “The kids listened and they bought in and did exactly what I asked them defensivewise, and it was working out. We had them beat, our hands were around their throat and we had to make free throws and not turn the ball over.”
Leading the offense for the Raiders was sophomore point guard Caleb Jiles with 11 points, McCall left the game with eight points.
“We are learning from our mistakes and we are moving forward,” Coleman said. “I was feeling good about it, I thought that we were going to come out tonight with a win against a very good ball club.”
