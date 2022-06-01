Harding Academy running back Andrew Miller and offensive linemen Jacob Breezeel will represent their school in the upcoming Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Football Game in Conway.
Miller and Breezeel, both members of the East squad, were both three-year starters for the Wildcats, who won three straight Class 3A state championships.
The all-star football game is June 25 at Estes Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
“I think it’s neat that they are able to be recognized as two of the best in the state at their respective positions,” Harding Academy coach Neil Evans said. “Like so many of the other guys who have played here, they are very easy to pull for. They are great human beings, tremendous teammates. They both had stories careers.
“All they know is winning the last game the last three years, which is really stinking cool. I’m proud that they get to play again. I’m proud that they get to play together again. Hoefpully, it will make for a very fun experience for them and a way to cap off a very storied and decorated career for both of those guys.”
As a senior, Miller rushed for 1,715 yards on 191 carries. He scored 28 rushing touchdowns. Miller also caught 34 tases for 535 yards and additional 9 touchdowns.
Breezeel, who played left guard for the Wildcats, helped Harding Academy rush for 2,500 yards and pass for 3,191.
Miller will continue his playing career at Harding University, where he will play with his bothers Easton and Isaac Miller and cousins Ty Dugger and Adam Fager.
“It’s a huge honor,” Miller said of being selected for the all-star game. “I’m really excited to be able to put on the Wildcat hemet and play it in one last time.”
Miller has been playing football since he was in the first grade.
“Playing for Harding Academy was an honor, and I’m so grateful that I was able to be a part of this school and go out and represent the Wildcats.”
Miller said winning three state titles was “amazing.”
“It was an amazing feeling each time to finish out on top with my awesome friends and coaches,” he said.
In addition to football, Miller played basketball, baseball and ran track for the Wildcats.
Breezeel, who said he will not play football in college, was honored to be picked for the all-star game.
“I thought the state championship would be the end of my football career, but I’m excited to have one more game before I go to college,” he said.
Breezeel said he’s played football at Harding Academy since seventh grade.
“It has been a very large part of my life ever since I started,” he said. “I can’t imagine high school without it at this point. All three of the years I was in senior high, we soon the state championship and every tine time, I always felt so happy to be there and always felt like all the hard workouts and sweaty practices pain off in full.”
Breezeel previously played basketball while in junior high.
“Sadly, though, I wasn’t quite in shape to continue playing so I decided to leave the team and focus on football,” he said.
Breezeel said he will attend Harding University this fall and major in computer science.
“The current play does not including playing football in college though,” he said. “I Will definitely miss it, but I think it will be better for me later on down the line.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.