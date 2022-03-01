BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 33 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to help the Boston Celtics rally in the second half and beat the Atlanta Hawks 107-98 on Tuesday night.
Derrick White and Grant Williams each added 18 points off the bench. Marcus Smart finished with 16 points and four assists.
Boston has won 10 of its last 12 and three of four since the All-Star break.
The Celtics played the final three quarters without starter Jaylen Brown, who left the game in the first quarter with a right ankle injury. Being able to recover from Brown's injury taught the team a lot, Smart said.
"It just shows, that if we continue to come out like this, this is the team that we are. This is the identity that we have. It's going to be hard for teams," he said.
Trae Young had 31 points. Bogdan Bogdanovic added 25 for the Hawks, who have lost two of three.
"They came out aggressive, ready to attack and I thought we got back on our heels," Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. "We just settled for the long ball. We didn't attack."
Atlanta led by as many as 17 points in the first half before that cushion evaporated in a 14-0 run by Boston to open the third quarter.
The Hawks shot selection didn't help, going 7 of 31 from 3-point range in the game.
"I think we kind of bailed them out and let them off the hook taking some shots and obviously not attacking like we did in the first half," Young said.
The Celtics seized on it and kept their momentum going, outscoring the Hawks 31-13 in the period to take a 82-78 edge in the fourth.
The surge was keyed by Boston's defense, which held Young to just nine points after halftime. The increased intensity was a response to a plea by coach Ime Udoka at halftime for his team to be more physical.
"It's part of us. It's part of me. It's something that when we're being physical, it helps us on the defensive end. But also on the offensive end," Smart said.
Boston's lead grew to 102-88 with 3:11 left in the game following back-to-back 3-pointers by Williams. Both baskets were set up by defensive plays by Smart. First, he chased down De'Andre Hunter on a fast break and came up with a block from behind. Then, he stepped in front of an errant pass by Bogdanovic to start another Celtics' sprint out.
The plays were examples of how they want to play, Smart said.
The Celtics entered the game at full strength for the first time in weeks, but that changed in the first quarter when Brown left with a right ankle sprain after taking an awkward fall during a drive into the lane.
He grabbed at his right leg as he toppled to the ground, but was able to walk to the locker room on his own power. Udoka said he was able to move around on the ankle in the locker room, but he is day to day.
RAPTORS 109, NETS 108
TORONTO (AP) — Scottie Barnes had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Gary Trent Jr. scored 24 and Toronto rallied to beat Brooklyn for its second win over the struggling Nets in two days.
Pascal Siakam fouled out with 18 points and Malachi Flynn scored 15 for the Raptors, who were coming off a 133-97 victory in Brooklyn on Monday.
Thaddeus Young and Khem Birch each had 11 points for Toronto. Trent went 9 for 9 at the free-throw line.
James Johnson scored 19 points, Seth Curry had 18 and LaMarcus Aldridge added 16 for the Nets. Cam Thomas had 11 and Goran Dragic scored 10.
TIMBERWOLVES 129, WARRIORS 114
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 39 points and nine rebounds for Minnesota, which had its offense humming inside and out in a victory over sputtering Golden State in a potential playoff series preview.
D'Angelo Russell pitched in 22 points, and Malik Beasley added 20 points on 6-for-9 shooting from 3-point range for Minnesota. The Timberwolves owned a 54-42 edge in points in the paint, too, with the banged-up Warriors mostly out of answers for slowing Towns down around the basket.
Stephen Curry led Golden State with 34 points, but the league's career leader in 3-point shooting went just 5 for 16 from long range with several of his heaves way off the mark. Gary Payton II added 14 points for the Warriors, who have the NBA's second-best record but have lost six of eight games.
The Timberwolves (34-29), who entered the evening 3 1/2 games out of the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference with the play-in avoidance that comes with it, played without Anthony Edwards because of knee tendinitis. They still won their sixth straight game against the Warriors at home, never minding their 11-game losing streak to Golden State on the road for now, and moved a season-best five games above the .500 mark.
CLIPPERS 113, ROCKETS 100
HOUSTON (AP) — Ivica Zubac had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Los Angeles pulled away in the third quarter and cruised over Houston.
The Clippers used a 40-point third quarter to take a 14-point lead entering the fourth. They then scored the first seven points of the final period, with five from Amir Coffey, to make it 96-75 with 10 ½ minutes to go.
Zubac and fellow starters Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris and Nicolas Batum didn't play in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach.
The Rockets got 20 points from rookie Jalen Green as their skid reached 10 games. Houston, which has the worst record in the Western Conference, has won just once in the last 15 games.
WIZARDS 116, PISTONS 113
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 21 points and Thomas Bryant added 16, and Washington Wizards won its 14th straight home meeting with Detroit.
It's the longest home winning streak against any team in franchise history. The Wizards pulled within a game of idle Charlotte for 10th place in the Eastern Conference.
Jerami Grant scored 26 points for Detroit, which had a chance to tie on its final possession. Saddiq Bey missed from the perimeter, and after an offensive rebound, Killian Hayes missed a 3-pointer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.