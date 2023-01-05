Celtics Mavericks Basketball

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives between Dallas Mavericks defenders Luka Doncic (77) and Reggie Bullock (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

 LM Otero

DALLAS (AP) — Jayson Tatum and the Celtics answered a head-scratching loss with the Boston star's second career triple-double in a blowout of Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.

Tatum had 29 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Celtics ended Dallas' seven-game winning streak with a 124-95 victory Thursday night.

