DALLAS (AP) — Jayson Tatum and the Celtics answered a head-scratching loss with the Boston star's second career triple-double in a blowout of Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.
Tatum had 29 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Celtics ended Dallas' seven-game winning streak with a 124-95 victory Thursday night.
Jaylen Brown scored 19 points for the NBA-leading Celtics, who bounced back from a 150-117 loss in Oklahoma City when the Thunder were missing 30-point scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
"They showed me they can do it one time," interim coach Joe Mazzulla said. "They have to do it over and over again."
Luka Doncic scored 23 points after averaging 44.5 points the previous five games. The Mavs superstar didn't play in the fourth quarter, which started with Boston leading by 24.
Doncic hit buzzer-beating 3-pointers for the win in Boston's previous two Dallas visits. There was never a chance for a third, or for the Mavs to extend the longest winning streak since their lone championship season in 2010-11.
Doncic missed all six shots from long range as the Mavericks finished 7 of 32. Doncic was 7 of 23 overall and Dallas finished at 38% two nights after Oklahoma City shot 59% against the Celtics.
"When we're at our best, we play really good basketball on both ends of the floor with high effort for a long period of time," Mazzulla said. "And then we go through a couple of games where we lose that. What I love about tonight was we did bounce back."
Tatum wasn't much better than Doncic, going 8 of 22 from the field, but his teammates were. Boston shot 16 of 43 from 3, with eight players hitting at least one.
The sixth-year pro's other triple-double came on April 19, 2021, when he had 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in a 102-96 loss to Chicago.
Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon each scored 15 points, with Smart going 4 of 9 from deep while Brogdon was 3 of 5.
The Celtics never trailed after the middle of the first quarter, and Dallas didn't get closer than 13 after halftime. The Mavs were swept in the two-game season series after trailing big at halftime in a 125-112 loss at Boston.
"It was kind of like what happened in Boston," Mavs coach Jason Kidd said. "We just couldn't score. We had some great looks there early. The ball just didn't fall for us."
HOUSTON (AP) — Lauri Markkanen scored a career-high 49 points to lead Utah over Houston to snap a five-game skid.
Markkanen got out to a quick start with 18 points in the first quarter to help the Jazz to an early lead. Houston took the lead late in the third quarter, but Utah ended that quarter on a 10-0 run to go on top for good.
Jalen Green had 30 points and Kevin Porter Jr. added 23 for the Rockets, who dropped their sixth in a row.
Markkanen's highest-scoring game entering Thursday was 38, which he had achieved twice, most recently on Dec. 20 against Detroit. He made six 3-pointers and all 13 of his free throws Thursday night to eclipse his previous best games.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 32 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 31 points and 10 rebounds and Memphis beat Orlando for its fifth straight win.
Ziaire Williams came off the Memphis bench with 6-of-7 shooting and 16 points.
Paolo Banchero had 30 points and nine rebounds for Orlando. Franz Wagner added 22 points, 19 in a desperate fourth-quarter comeback attempt.
