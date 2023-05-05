Celtics 76ers Basketball

Philadelphia 76ers' De'Anthony Melton (8) dribbles pst Boston Celtics' Derrick White, right, during the second half of Game 3 in an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

 Matt Slocum

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Scrambling for a loose ball late in the fourth quarter and the outcome of Game 3 still in the balance, Grant Williams was accidentally stomped face-first into the court by Joel Embiid's wayward foot.

Much like the Celtics after their Game 1 debacle, a bloody, shaken Williams absorbed the beating and came back to help stick it to the suddenly shaky 76ers.

