BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 36 points and Jaylen Brown had 30 points and 10 rebounds before both rested the entire fourth quarter as the Boston Celtics routed the Sacramento Kings 128-75 on Tuesday night.
Robert Williams finished with 13 points and 17 rebounds for the Celtics, who got off to a torrid start and never let up on the Kings, even when both teams went to reserves for the final period of a game that had been long decided. Boston stretched its lead to 60 points before it was over.
"We were sharing the wealth. Everybody contributed. Everybody was hitting shots. We scored 128 points," Tatum said. "It was just a great night overall for everybody."
Buddy Hield led the Kings with 11 points. He was the only Sacramento player to score in double figures as the Kings lost their fourth straight. Richaun Holmes had nine points and nine rebounds and Tyrese Haliburton added seven assists for Sacramento.
The Celtics went on an 11-0 run early in the first quarter, then added a 16-0 spurt later in the period while holding the Kings scoreless for a stretch of 5:05. Boston led 38-13 after one.
"They switched on almost every play we had and we didn't attack it. Really kind of made our offense stagnated," Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said. "We had very little ball movement, very low assists and they were able to force us into some tough shots because we were always on the shot clock."
Brown alone outscored Sacramento with 15 points in the first quarter and had a nice assist with a long bounce pass to set up Robert Williams for a dunk. Grant Williams hit a 3-pointer during the 16-0 run. He also grabbed his own rebound after a miss and put it back up for a layup that Maurice Harkless blocked, but the basket counted after a goaltending call, putting Boston up 33-7.
A 3-pointer by Josh Richardson with 1.1 seconds left in the second quarter gave Boston a 63-30 halftime lead. It was the third straight game the Kings allowed 60 points in the first half.
"We were getting stops and forcing them into tough shots," Richardson said. "That gave us a lot of opportunities to get out and run and be able to use our athletic ability and take better shots."
Brown opened the third quarter with a 15-foot jumper, then hit back-to-back 3-pointers. He finished the game 11-for-19, making 5 of 12 3s.
Tatum, who scored 51 points Sunday in a 116-87 victory at Washington, was 14-for-23 and made 7 of 12 3s as he and Brown combined to score more than half of Boston's points.
"They are the two pillars and leaders of the team and when they come out and play with that intensity, everybody seems to follow suit," Boston coach Ime Udoka said.
LAKERS 106, NETS 96
LeBron James welcomed Anthony Davis back with a lob pass for the game's first basket, then turned to his own offense to score 33 points in Los Angeles' victory over Brooklyn.
Davis had eight points in 25 minutes after missing 17 games with a sprained left knee and the Lakers got good nights off the bench from Malik Monk and Carmelo Anthony.
James added seven rebounds and six assists, punctuating his performance with steals and dunks about 15 seconds apart midway through the fourth quarter.
Monk scored 22 points, hitting six 3-pointers, and Anthony added 13.
James Harden had 33 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in an impressive follow-up to his strong game in Los Angeles when the Nets won there on Christmas.
CLIPPERS 116, WIZARDS 115
WASHINGTON (AP) — Luke Kennard scored seven points inside the final 9 seconds, including a go-ahead four-point play with 1.9 seconds remaining, and Los Angeles overcame a 35-point first-half deficit to stun Washington.
Kennard hit a 32-footer out of a timeout and then, after Washington committed a 5-second violation, sank another 3 running to his right while absorbing a foul from Bradley Beal. He finished with 25 points.
Amir Coffey scored a career-high 29 points for the depleted Clippers, who evened their record to 2-2 at the midpoint of a season-long eight game trip.
Terance Mann and Isaiah Hartenstein each had 16 points for Los Angeles, which scored 80 points after halftime to improve to 7-10 since losing seven-time All-Star guard Paul George to a right elbow injury last month.
Kyle Kuzma had 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Beal added 10 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter of Washington's fourth consecutive defeat.
76ERS 117, PELICANS 107
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 12 of his 42 points in the fourth quarter as Philadelphia pulled away from short-handed New Orleans.
Tobias Harris added 33 points for the 76ers, who opened a five-game homestand by winning their 12th of the last 15.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 31 points and Willy Hernangómez had 29 for the Pelicans.
Embiid has played in 19 straight games, averaging 33.3 points, and Philadelphia is 13-6 over that stretch.
RAPTORS 125, HORNETS 113
TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 24 points and matched his career high with 12 assists, Gary Trent Jr. scored a season-best 32 and Toronto beat Charlotte.
OG Anunoby scored 24 points, Chris Boucher had 12, Malachi Flynn 11 and Dalano Banton 10 as the short-handed Raptors overcame the absences of starters Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes.
Siakam finished with nine rebounds, narrowly missing his second career triple-double.
LaMelo Ball scored 25 points and Miles Bridges had 22 for the Hornets, who had won three straight road games but were missing Gordon Hayward and Jalen McDaniels.
SPURS 134, ROCKETS 104
HOUSTON (AP) — Dejounte Murray had 19 points and 10 assists, Jacob Poeltl had 18 points and nine rebounds, and both sat out the fourth quarter as San Antonio coasted past Houston.
Houston led early in the first quarter, but the Spurs soon took over and were up by 15 at halftime. A 39-point third quarter put the game out of reach.
Kevin Porter Jr. had 16 points and nine assists for the Rockets. Christian Wood scored 15 points with seven rebounds for Houston.
Keldon Johnson added 16 points for San Antonio and Doug McDermott had 15.
NUGGETS 110, PISTONS 105
DETROIT (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 21 rebounds and nine assists, and Denver beat Detroit.
Monte Morris made four free throws in the final 11.5 seconds to clinch the game, while Jeff Green added 20 points for the Nuggets in the second game between the teams in three nights. Denver won 117-111 at home on Sunday.
Cade Cunningham led Detroit with 34 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
