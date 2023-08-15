Orioles Padres Baseball

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. steals home during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

 Gregory Bull

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. stole home in the seventh inning to electrify a sellout crowd at Petco Park and big league ERA leader Blake Snell pitched six strong innings as the San Diego Padres beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 Wednesday night to take two of three from the best team in the AL.

Two batters after Trent Grisham homered to give the Padres a 4-2 lead, Tatis singled, stole second and took third on pitcher Cionel Perez's throwing error. With Juan Soto batting, the left-handed Perez had his back turned and Tatis took a few steps, began jogging and then broke into a sprint to easily steal home. Perez was so surprised he didn't attempt to throw home.

