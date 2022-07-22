APTOPIX Blue Jays Red Sox Baseball

Toronto Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia (15) celebrates his inside-the-park grand slam that scored Lourdes Gurriel Jr., center left, Danny Jansen, left, and Santiago Espinal (5) during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

 Michael Dwyer

BOSTON (AP) — Raimel Tapia put his head down and started a slow jog to first base, not sure he'd gotten the pop he wanted when he drove a bases-loaded fly ball to deep center field in the third inning.

Then everything about the play — and the rest of the night — changed.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.