SEARCY — Sam Tandy, a junior at Harding University, is the recipient of the Elite 90 award for the 2023 NCAA Division II Men's Golf Championship.
Tandy, majoring in finance, currently carries a 3.98 GPA. Tandy was presented with the award during the men's golf banquet on Sunday evening in Warren, Ohio.
The Elite 90, an award founded by the NCAA, recognizes the true essence of the student-athlete by honoring the individual who has reached the pinnacle of competition at the national championship level in his or her sport, while also achieving the highest academic standard among his or her peers. The Elite 90 is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average participating at the finals site for each of the NCAA's championships.
Eligible student-athletes are sophomores or above academically who have participated in a sport for at least two years with their school. All ties are broken by the number of credits completed.
Tandy and the Bisons open play at the Championship on Monday, with fifth-year senior Jake Croshaw teeing off first at 8:25 a.m. It is the first national tournament for the Harding men's golf team, who earned a spot in the field with a playoff victory last week at the Midwest/Central Regional in Winona, Minnesota.
Tandy is the second Harding athlete to receive the Elite 90 award, joining women's track and field's Ewa Zaborowsk in 2015.
Harding Golfers Jake Croshaw, Sam Tandy Earn Spots on Division II PING All-Central Region Team
SEARCY — Harding University's men's golf team celebrated the selection of fifth-year senior Jake Croshaw and junior Sam Tandy to the Division II PING All-Central Region Team on Thursday. Croshaw and Tandy join an elite group of Harding golfers, becoming the third and fourth players in the program's history to earn PING All-Region honors, following in the footsteps of Alex Williamson (2017) and Mason Banger (2018).
Hailing from Loughborough, England, Croshaw boasts an impressive 73.50 stroke average, the second highest on the team. Throughout the season, he has triumphed over 76.3% of his opponents across 18 rounds in seven tournaments. Notably, Croshaw's career stroke average of 75.65 ranks 12th in program history.
Meanwhile, Tandy, a native of Fayetteville, Arkansas, led the team with a stellar 72.53 stroke average. He achieved par or better in eleven of his 30 rounds and secured top 10 finishes in seven out of eleven tournaments. Tandy's career stroke average of 73.31 sets the standard for Harding's golf program.
The duo is part of Harding's team that will compete May 22-25 at the NCAA Division II Men's Golf Championships in Warren, Ohio.
