Tandy

Harding University junior golfer Sam Tandy received the 2023 NCAA Division II Elite 90 award for excellence in competition and academics.

 hardingsports.com

SEARCY — Sam Tandy, a junior at Harding University, is the recipient of the Elite 90 award for the 2023 NCAA Division II Men's Golf Championship.

Tandy, majoring in finance, currently carries a 3.98 GPA. Tandy was presented with the award during the men's golf banquet on Sunday evening in Warren, Ohio.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.