Tandy

Harding junior golfer Sam Tandy continued to lead the way for the Bisons at the NSU Golf Classic at the Muskogee Golf Club at the first of the week with a two-day total of 211 through three rounds.

 Liz Chrisman

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – Harding junior Sam Tandy turned in his second straight top-10 finish, placing tied for ninth at the 24th Annual NSU Golf Classic, played Monday and Tuesday at Muskogee Golf Club.

Tandy shot 1-under 70 in Round 3 Tuesday to finish at 2-under 211 for the tournament. He placed second in Harding's first tournament of the year, the GAC Preview.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.