MUSKOGEE, Okla. – Harding junior Sam Tandy turned in his second straight top-10 finish, placing tied for ninth at the 24th Annual NSU Golf Classic, played Monday and Tuesday at Muskogee Golf Club.
Tandy shot 1-under 70 in Round 3 Tuesday to finish at 2-under 211 for the tournament. He placed second in Harding's first tournament of the year, the GAC Preview.
Harding's five-man team placed sixth of 18 teams, shooting 9-over 961.
Senior Jake Croshaw finished in the top 20 in the 97-golfer field. He tied for 17th at 2-over 215. Freshman Manuel Cue Vargas, who won the GAC Preview, tied for 22nd at 3-over 216. Sophomore Wilmer Haakansson tied for 50th at 10-over 223, and junior Leo Maciejek tied for 65th at 13-over 226.
Senior Caleb Nichols played as an individual and tied for 37th at 7-over 220. He had the second-best score in the tournament on par 3s, playing them at 2 under.
Cue Vargas led Harding with 38 pars. Nichols and Tandy had 11 birdies each.
Harding next plays Oct. 3-4 at the Battle for the Belt, hosted by Henderson State at the Hot Springs (Ark.) Country Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.